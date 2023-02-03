Head to heads: Will Welsh experience trump Irish youth?

In every case, it is a veteran Welshman up against a younger Irishman but does having more caps and greater experience necessarily translate to the upper hand in a one-on-one match-up?

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

Liam Williams (age 31, 81 caps) v Hugo Keenan (26, 25 caps)

Added to the Wales team when Leigh Halfpenny, selected to start for the first time in 19 months, was ruled out with a back issue, was Williams ever really not playing?

One veteran former Lions full-back for another and Williams has proven himself over and again for Wales but in Ireland's Keenan he is facing a younger adversary in whom his boss places his absolute trust. Keenan also has a point to prove after admitting he lost his aerial battles last time out against Australia so you can be sure there will not be a hint of complacency in the Irish backfield.

George North (30, 109 caps) v Garry Ringrose (28, 47 caps)

Okay, so no-one would consider Ireland's outside centre anything but a seasoned Test campaigner and he is only two years younger but he does concede 62 caps to his direct opponent with North set to make his 110th Wales appearance on top of all that Lions Test experience.

North is incredibly resilient and part of a reinvigorated Ospreys midfield in which he plays senior partner to 20-year-old Joe Hawkins, a combination fielded by Wales on Saturday. Yet Ringrose is currently at the peak of his powers, a sublime footballer who is a key backline leader for both Leinster and Ireland. His defensive reads have been a key component of his country's success and this season could provide further confirmation that Ringrose is a genuinely world-class number 13.

Ken Owens (36, 86 caps) v Dan Sheehan (24, 13 caps)

The widest age gap of our selection and this battle of the hookers is an intriguing contest, pitting a veteran Wales captain and Test Lion against a powerhouse young buck eager to continue his rise after a stellar first year on the international stage.

Sheehan undoubtedly gets the nod for his open-field carrying and ball handling but in Owens he will have a formidable opponent at scrum time, while both players are accurate and reliable lineout throwers.

Taulupe Faletau (32, 95 caps) v Caelan Doris (24, 23 caps)

Yet another Warren Gatland mainstay of both Wales and Lions Test vintage, and set to win his 96th national cap while still playing to the highest level, his country’s leading carrier and tackler in 2022. Yet for all his experience, the Welsh No.8 is facing one of the genuine form horses in this season’s championship. Doris makes back-row play look ridiculously easy on both sides of the ball and, dovetailing with World Rugby player of the year Josh van der Flier and blindside flanker Peter O’Mahony, is part of an Irish trio with the capacity to make life extremely difficult for their hosts in what will be one of the most hotly contested areas of this match-up.