Six Nations team guide: Wales

Home: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

If they were a movie title they’d be… Back To The Future

World Ranking: 9

2022 Test Record: P12 W3 L9

Highlight reel: This won’t take long. A first-ever win over the Springboks in South Africa on their summer tour is the long and the short of it in a year which saw Wayne Pivac removed as head coach and the WRU bring back Warren Gatland after a terrible Autumn Nations Series.

6N Odds: Outright: 12/1 Grand Slam: 25/1 Triple Crown: 10/1

Last time out: Fifth W1, L4

Oscar-winning performance: Grand Slam 2005, 2008, 2012, 2019

Rotten tomato: Whitewashed 2003

Head coach: Warren Gatland (2008-19 and 2023) P50 W36 D1 L13 - Win Rate: 72%

If he was a screen character, who would he be? Winston Wolf (Pulp Fiction) – the ultimate Mr Fix-It, he can clean up any mess.

Captain: Ken Owens – debut campaign

Who would play him in a biopic? Well, in an ideal world, it could only be John Wayne playing the skipper nicknamed “Sheriff”.

Most appearances: 64 - Alun Wyn Jones (2007-22)

Most points: 467 - Stephen Jones (2000-11); Current: 417 – Leigh Halfpenny Most tries: 22 - Shane Williams (2000-11); Current: 11 - Josh Adams

A-lister: Cardiff wing Josh Adams has both the X-factor and the consistently high-performance levels to add to his 11 Six Nations tries in this year’s championship

A Star Is Born? 20-year-old centre Joe Hawkins has impressed with his pace and power and won his Test debut against Australia last November, playing alongside Ospreys midfield partner George North. Hawkins has since featured in all four of his club’s successful Champions Cup pool campaign.

New cast members: Gatland has brought in four uncapped players, two locks and two centres. Cardiff lock Teddy Williams and clubmate Mason Grady, a centre, and Ospreys duo Rhys Davies, another lock, and centre Keiran Williams.

Failed the audition… full-back Johnny McNicholl, back row Ross Moriarty, prop Nicky Smith and hooker Ryan Elias all missed the cut in Gatland’s first squad selection since his return to the hot seat.

Broke a leg? Gloucester wing Louis Rees-Zammit, Dragons prop Leon Brown and Cardiff prop Dillon Lewis have been included despite carrying injuries with Rees-Zammit set to miss the opening two games against Ireland and Scotland.

Potential milestones: There are centuries approaching for British & Irish Lions duo Leigh Halfpenny, on 97 caps, and Taulupe Faletau, on 95 appearances, while prop Wyn Jones, another Test Lion, begins the campaign on 45 caps.

Donal Lenihan's verdict: Welsh rugby is in a shambolic state at present with the toxic environment exposed within the WRU even more alarming than the on field financial woes facing the four regions. Warren Gatland was been plunged into a crisis not of his making.

His response will be to deliver something on the field that the Welsh rugby public can be proud of. The rollercoaster nature of the national team is best summaried by their last five Six Nations campaigns, finishing 5th, 1st, 5th, 1st and 2nd.

It was no surprise when Gatland opted for so many of his tried-and-tested performers from times past when announcing the team to play Ireland. If Wales could somehow deliver a shock win it would set them up for another decent championship. A far more likely outcome is a mid table finish.

6N SQUAD: Forwards (20): R Carre (Cardiff), W Jones (Scarlets), G Thomas (Ospreys), D Lake (Ospreys), K Owens (Scarlets), B Roberts (Dragons), L Brown (Dragons), T Francis (Ospreys), D Lewis (Cardiff), A Beard (Ospreys), R Davies (Ospreys), D Jenkins (Exeter), A W Jones (Ospreys), T Williams (Cardiff), T Faletau (Cardiff), J Morgan (Ospreys), T Reffell (Leicester), J Tipuric (Ospreys), C Tshiunza (Exeter), A Wainwright (Dragons).

Backs (17): K Hardy (Scarlets), R Webb (Ospreys), T Williams (Cardiff), D Biggar (Toulon), R Patchell (Scarlets), O Williams (Ospreys), M Grady (Cardiff), J Hawkins (Ospreys), G North (Ospreys), N Tompkins (Saracens), K Williams (Ospreys), J Adams (Cardiff), A Cuthbert (Ospreys), R Dyer (Dragons), L Halfpenny (Scarlets), L Rees-Zammit (Gloucester), L Williams (Cardiff).