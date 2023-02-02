Munster's Roman Salanoa added to Ireland's Six Nations squad for Wales clash

The tighthead prop is drafted in as extra cover. 
Munster's Roman Salanoa added to Ireland's Six Nations squad for Wales clash

STEP UP: Roman Salanoa has been called into the Ireland camp. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

Thu, 02 Feb, 2023 - 18:13
Simon Lewis

Ireland have called in Munster tighthead prop Roman Salanoa to their travelling party for this weekend’s 2023 Guinness Six Nations opening game against Wales in Cardiff.

SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

In association with

Andy Farrell’s squad left their warm-weather training camp on Portugal’s Algarve on Thursday afternoon ahead of Saturday’s game at the Principality Stadium having named a team missing injured first-choice tighthead Tadhg Furlong.

Furlong was at the Quinta do Lago camp but has not recovered from a calf injury sustained in early December in time to face the Welsh with Ireland’s head coach handing a first Six Nations start to regular deputy Finlay Bealham. That has brought the squad’s other tighthead Tom O’Toole onto the replacements bench and Salanoa will now join them in Cardiff as extra cover.

The 25-year-old Hawaiian-born former American Football running back joined Munster from Leinster in the summer of 2020 having joined their academy after a stint with the USA under-20 squad. This has been his breakthrough season at Munster with 14 appearances including six starts, one of them in the Champions League home game against Northampton Saints on January 14.

Salanoa earned selection on last autumn’s Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa and an IRFU spokesman said on Thursday the prop was coming into the senior squad for the weekend to get the experience of an away Six Nations match.

More in this section

Evan Pearson is tackled by Jack Halpin 2/2/2023 St Mary's edge out Wesley with late flourish
Andy Farrell and Jonathan Sexton 1/2/2023 'A free shot in Test match rugby?' - Farrell dismisses Gatland’s free hit suggestion 
Wales Training and Press Conference - Vale Resort - Tuesday January 31st Leigh Halfpenny backed to ‘pick himself up again’ as Wales injury jinx strikes
#Six Nations
England Rugby Training Session - Pennyhill Park - Monday 30th January

Steve Borthwick insists omitted Manu Tuilagi’s England career is not over

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.225 s