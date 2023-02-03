No looking back for Mack Hansen after whirlwind start to Ireland career

It is easy to forget when you consider Mack Hansen’s impact on Ireland’s stellar 2022 that the wing was still uncapped this time last year.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

Fresh in the door at Connacht having signed for the westerners from hometown Super Rugby club the Brumbies in the summer of 2021, the Canberra-born flyer with a mother from Castlemartyr, Co Cork, was an instant hit in Galway but his inclusion by Andy Farrell for that November’s autumn internationals squad came as a surprise nonetheless. Yet the Ireland head coach’s eye for potential that others may not see has been proved right again.

An encouraging Test debut against Wales in Dublin last February was followed by a try for the ages in Paris seven days later and Hansen, now 24, has literally not looked back since.

It proved to be quite introduction to international rugby, slotting seamlessly into an Ireland team that landed the Six Nations Triple Crown in his first campaign, a series win against the All Blacks in New Zealand in his second and then tries against the world champion South Africans and then Fiji in last November’s Autumn Nations Series sweep that ended with victory over Australia.

Yet as Ireland continued their preparations for this year’s Guinness Six Nations opener against the Welsh in Cardiff tomorrow, the winger insisted there had not been time to reflect on an action-packed first 12 months with Ireland that landed him with a nomination for World Rugby’s Men’s XVs Breakthrough Player of The Year alongside team-mate Dan Sheehan, England’s Henry Arundell and eventual winner Ange Capuozzo of Italy.

"Probably not really, to be honest,” Hansen said. “Yeah, Test rugby stuff's easy, isn't it!

"No, just joking. I've just been very fortunate to be part of such an unreal team, playing with Johnny (Sexton), 37 being nominated for Player of the Year again.

"Leinster, even though they didn't get what was probably their just desserts last year, they're still an unbelievable team, they'd be the best club team in the world I'd say by far and they all gel so well together that it's just easy for me to slot in and play my role and do my job, I don't feel that I have to do too much.

"I'm more just focusing on that than looking back, maybe. The holidays, maybe after another year or so, I might be able to look back and have a real think about it but for the time being, it's been pretty go, go, go the whole time.

"From the Six Nations to New Zealand to Autumn, there hasn't been too much time to think, really, which I think has actually been for the best.”

Hansen said he had even parked that classic try at Stade de France, as Ireland rebounded from conceding an early try with the wing plucked a pinpoint restart from Joey Carbery out of the Paris sky and away from the clutches of full-back Melvyn Jaminet to scorch down the left flank and dive over for his maiden Test try.

"A lot of people bring it up to me all the time, I'd be lying if I didn't say I had watched it a couple of times but I haven't watched it for ages.

"It's an amazing thing to happen to me for sure, but it's kind of done now, really, in my mind. It's probably something that I can look back at later on, I'll definitely be showing my kids every two minutes, I'd say.

"But for the time being it's a new comp, new games and I can't really dwell on the past that much and think of past games, I just have to put all my focus into what's going on now.”

With competition for back-three places hotter than ever as Munster’s Keith Earls and Leinster duo Jimmy O’Brien and Jordan Larmour breathe down Hansen and fellow starter James Lowe’s necks, the Connacht man has little choice but to keep pushing himself and stay in the moment.

“As soon as you let up, you’re going to lose your spot and everyone knows that, we’ve got such good depth. Some of the guys who are going to miss out this week have been playing class and have been nominated for European Player of the Year and have been in the past as well. So there’s no room to ease up which is good because it keeps you on your game for sure.”

Every training session at the Campus at Quinta do Lago on the Algarve these past eight days has been a reminder of that, Hansen explained.

“Yeah, especially the guys who have been in the, I guess you could say, two team. They’ve been tearing us apart and that’s handy because they’re playing how we think Wales are going to play so they’re really giving to it us and that just prepares you better than anything when somebody runs something exactly how we’ve been seeing it and if it works against you. You can kind of learn from those mistakes early as opposed to learning them on the day.”

It all feeds into the drive to stay ahead of the pack for the number one-ranked team in the world on the eve of the 2023 championship and Hansen is confident Farrell’s squad have learned from the errors of previous Irish teams at the outset of World Cup years.

“If your training is good and you’re following how we have set, and how we have told each other how we want to play, it can only get better from here.

“There’s been a lot of chatter about World Cups, especially when it comes to Ireland, but this group feels different. We’re constantly pushing each other. This is only my second or third campaign but from when I first came in there’s been no change in the competitive drive, it’s been the same the whole way through. It’s a big thing for us for the next couple of months.”