McCloskey in line for first Six Nations start since 2016 debut 

Stuart McCloskey could be in line for a first Six Nations start in seven years when Ireland boss Andy Farrell unveils his selection for Saturday’s 2023 Guinness Six Nations opener away to Wales on Thursday.

The Ulster centre was ever present in the number 12 jersey during Ireland’s clean sweep of world champions South Africa, Fiji and Australia in last November’s Autumn Nations Series and looks set to hold off the claims of Bundee Aki in the continuing absence of Robbie Henshaw due to a wrist injury.

If McCloskey, 30, appears in the matchday squad for the trip to Cardiff when head coach Farrell reveals his line-up at Ireland’s training camp on the Algarve, it will be a first Six Nations appearance since his debut against England at Twickenham in 2016.

Captain Johnny Sexton confirmed his readiness for selection on Thursday after training without the protective mask he has worn since a surgical procedure on a facial injury sustained with Leinster against Connacht on January 1.

The fly-half earned his 109th Ireland cap against the Springboks on November 5 but suffered a calf injury before the Wallabies game and was replaced at number 10 by rookie Jack Crowley, the Munster playmaker making his first Test start a week on from a debut off the bench against the Fijians, replacing the now omitted Joey Carbery.

There could also be a return on the left wing for James Lowe, who was absent from the November Tests with a calf injury. That would come at the expense of Leinster team-mate Jimmy O’Brien.

Meanwhile, Andrew Porter has praised the work of IRFU performance coach Gary Keegan as Ireland prepare for a white-hot atmosphere in Cardiff. The loosehead prop, set to win his 49th Test cap for Ireland, spoke of how he has learned to embrace the unique challenges of playing at the iconic stadium.

Yet with Ireland’s last visit there in 2021, a 21-16 defeat, played behind closed doors due to Covid restrictions on public gatherings, he recognised the potential shock for Saturday’s likely matchday squad members for whom this will be their first experience of the passionate support Warren Gatland’s men enjoy on home turf.

“I remember I used to use it real negatively, I used to go inside myself and I'd be getting sick before games with the nerves, and then with the crowd it would be doubling that kind of anxiety,” Porter said.

“When you get a few more games under your belt you learn how to deal with that. It's a huge battle playing away from home, but something you really relish now, and use that energy to your advantage. You're blocking out, focusing on what you're doing around the park.

“It's tough when you're in a stadium like the Principality to hear yourself think, but you have to do your best in terms of slowing your thought process down, and not letting the occasion get to you.

“That's something I've really worked on, and the coaches and sports psychologist Gary Keegan has done really well with some guys who are breaking into the team and might not be used to those big games and big stadiums.”