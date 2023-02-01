Andrew Porter: From pre-game sickness to using the energy of a raucous away-day crowd to your advantage 

Andrew Porter praised the work of IRFU performance coach Gary Keegan as Ireland prepare to tackle Wales in the white-hot atmosphere of the Principality Stadium on Saturday.

Ireland may be top of the world rankings and title favourites heading into the 2023 Guinness Six Nations yet the men in green have a poor record in Cardiff having not won a championship match there since 2013.

Loosehead prop Porter, set to win his 49th Test cap for Ireland, will likely be making his third Six Nations appearance in the Welsh capital and on Wednesday spoke of how he has learned to embrace the unique challenges of playing away from home and in one of the sport’s iconic arenas.

Yet with Ireland’s last visit there in 2021, a 21-16 defeat, played behind closed doors due to Covid restrictions on public gatherings, he recognised the potential shock for Saturday’s likely matchday squad members for whom this will be their first experience of the passionate support Warren Gatland’s men enjoy on home turf.

“I remember I used to use it real negatively, I used to go inside myself and I'd be getting sick before games with the nerves, and then with the crowd it would be doubling that kind of anxiety,” Porter said.

“When you get a few more games under your belt you learn how to deal with that. It's a huge battle playing away from home, but something you really relish now, and use that energy to your advantage. You're blocking out, focusing on what you're doing around the park.

“It's tough when you're in a stadium like the Principality to hear yourself think, but you have to do your best in terms of slowing your thought process down, and not letting the occasion get to you.

“That's something I've really worked on, and the coaches and sports psychologist Gary Keegan has done really well with some guys who are breaking into the team and might not be used to those big games and big stadiums.”

Ireland’s two defeats in what was a stellar 2022 for Andy Farrell’s team came on the road at Stade de France in Paris during last season’s Six Nations and at Auckland’s Eden Park in last summer’s first Test against the All Blacks with Saturday’s opener at Wales having the potential for another examination of their credentials against a side lifted by the return of head coach Gatland.

Yet Porter pointed to significant victories away from Dublin that he believes will stand to the Irish heading to Cardiff – the 2018 wins in Paris and Twickenham that helped secure a Grand Slam and the back-to-back wins in Dunedin and Wellington that secured a history-making series win in New Zealand.

“It's the first game back with Gats at the wheel, and they've gone with a real experienced selection of players. I remember back to 2018, and when we did the Grand Slam that year, and when we went away to France, that's one of the most hostile places you can go, and we came away with a win there. And in recent times against New Zealand, down there, the home of rugby, why is it any different playing away from home?

“I think we're more than capable of doing it both home and away.”