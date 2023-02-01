IRFU approves proposal to achieve 40% female representation on committee by end of year

The IRFU will engage with the Provinces and other stakeholders on the details of this proposal.
IRFU approves proposal to achieve 40% female representation on committee by end of year

PROPOSAL APPROVED: Chief Executive of The Irish Rugby Football Union, Kevin Potts. PIC Credit:©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Wed, 01 Feb, 2023 - 12:20
Andrew Horgan

The Committee of the Irish Rugby Football Union has unanimously approved a proposal to achieve 40% female representation on the IRFU Committee by the end of this year.

This recommendation will now be brought to the IRFU Annual Council meeting in July for consideration and the adoption of the necessary law changes to affect this decision.

In the meantime, the IRFU will engage with the Provinces and other stakeholders on the details of this proposal.

IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts said: "The IRFU has committed to achieving 40% gender representation on the Union Committee by the end of this year.

"Today’s announcement is further affirmation of our commitment to women in rugby in Ireland. We will continue to work with our four Provinces and all of the stakeholders across Irish Rugby to this end."

More in this section

RUGBYU-FRA-TOP14-LA ROCHELLE-PERPIGNAN French authorities hit Ronan O'Gara with technical 'regulation breach'
Gavin Coombes 28/1/2023 Munster's Gavin Coombes nominated for European Player of the Year
England v New Zealand - Autumn International - Twickenham Stadium Jamie George boost for England with hooker on course to face Scotland
<p>SKIPPER: Johnny Sexton will lead Ireland’s bid for the Six Nations title (Andrew Matthews/PA)</p>

Mike Gibson hails Johnny Sexton’s ‘vital’ role in Ireland’s rise to world’s best

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.221 s