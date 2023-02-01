Six Nations' 'Drive To Survive' brings new tensions into focus

Ireland’s 2023 Guinness Six Nations preparations are coming under even greater scrutiny than usual with the presence of a Netflix camera crew at their warm-weather training camp in Portugal this week but there is understood to be some disconnect between the level of access expected on either side of the lens.

With the Six Nations now bankrolled by investment fund CVC and looking to raise rugby’s profile beyond its traditional base, the deal struck with Netflix to deliver a behind-the-scenes documentary on “Rugby’s Greatest Championship” akin to Formula One’s ground-breaking “Drive To Survive” series was seen by the competition’s organisers as something of a no-brainer.

Yet it is understood the deal was made with little or no consultation of the six participating Unions and their national teams, each of whom are in line for what appears to be very little financial reward. Six Nations is believed to have given Netflix the rights to make their documentary for £700,000 (€794,000), to be split seven ways between the tournament and the six unions, rising to £850,000 (€964,000) if a second season is commissioned. That works out at €113,500 for the IRFU for year one, which is scheduled to be aired ahead of next year’s championship, and around €140,000 for year two, with insiders echoing concerns voiced recently by both Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong and Wales boss Warren Gatland.

“We’ve done it on Lions tours, with cameras being around,” Furlong said last week. “The only danger with cameras is that you still want lads to be themselves and not have the cameras affect what goes on.

“I’m not sure how much rugby IP (intellectual property) I’d like to leak from the group, for normal reasons. I don’t know the full ins and outs of it. I couldn’t imagine it would be full open-door, I don’t see how that would work.”

Gatland, too, is no stranger to his work being documented by camera crews but last week warned: “At the moment my understanding is that we don’t have any editorial rights and that is a little bit of a concern because you want to make sure you are able to protect yourself.”

There is also concern that some things said in dressing rooms for motivational purposes which may be derogatory towards opponents find their way into the finished product and are misconstrued.