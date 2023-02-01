Six Nations' 'Drive To Survive' brings new tensions into focus

A Netflix crew are in Portugal with the Irish rugby squad.
Six Nations' 'Drive To Survive' brings new tensions into focus

TUNED IN: Jamison Gibson-Park speaks to media during Ireland rugby squad media conference at the Campus in Quinta da Lago, Portugal on Tuesday. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Wed, 01 Feb, 2023 - 01:05
Simon Lewis

Ireland’s 2023 Guinness Six Nations preparations are coming under even greater scrutiny than usual with the presence of a Netflix camera crew at their warm-weather training camp in Portugal this week but there is understood to be some disconnect between the level of access expected on either side of the lens.

With the Six Nations now bankrolled by investment fund CVC and looking to raise rugby’s profile beyond its traditional base, the deal struck with Netflix to deliver a behind-the-scenes documentary on “Rugby’s Greatest Championship” akin to Formula One’s ground-breaking “Drive To Survive” series was seen by the competition’s organisers as something of a no-brainer.

Yet it is understood the deal was made with little or no consultation of the six participating Unions and their national teams, each of whom are in line for what appears to be very little financial reward. Six Nations is believed to have given Netflix the rights to make their documentary for £700,000 (€794,000), to be split seven ways between the tournament and the six unions, rising to £850,000 (€964,000) if a second season is commissioned. That works out at €113,500 for the IRFU for year one, which is scheduled to be aired ahead of next year’s championship, and around €140,000 for year two, with insiders echoing concerns voiced recently by both Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong and Wales boss Warren Gatland.

“We’ve done it on Lions tours, with cameras being around,” Furlong said last week. “The only danger with cameras is that you still want lads to be themselves and not have the cameras affect what goes on.

“I’m not sure how much rugby IP (intellectual property) I’d like to leak from the group, for normal reasons. I don’t know the full ins and outs of it. I couldn’t imagine it would be full open-door, I don’t see how that would work.” 

Gatland, too, is no stranger to his work being documented by camera crews but last week warned: “At the moment my understanding is that we don’t have any editorial rights and that is a little bit of a concern because you want to make sure you are able to protect yourself.” 

There is also concern that some things said in dressing rooms for motivational purposes which may be derogatory towards opponents find their way into the finished product and are misconstrued.

More in this section

Wales Training and Press Conference - Vale Resort - Tuesday January 31st 'I probably got it wrong' - Gatland hoping Sexton's Lions omission doesn't come back to haunt him 
Tadhg Beirne 31/1/2023 Tadhg Beirne: Ireland need to deal with 'pressures' of Cardiff occasion 
Newbridge College v Kilkenny College - Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup First Round Newbridge overcome Kilkenny College to progress to Leinster Senior Cup last-eight 
#Six Nations
Jamie George is expected to be fit to play against Scotland (Ben Whitley/PA)

Jamie George boost for England with hooker on course to face Scotland

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.236 s