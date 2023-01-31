John Ryan return confirmed as Munster announce further contract extensions

John Ryan will return to Munster next season and the club have also confirmed contract extensions for Niall Scannell and Rory Scannell as well a first senior contract for Edwin Edogbo.

The Scanells have both signed two-year contract extensions with Edogbo set to continue as an Academy player next season before moving up to the senior squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign on a two-year contract. Ryan will return to Munster for the 2023/24 season.

The tighthead prop has joined the Chiefs in New Zealand for the upcoming Super Rugby Pacific season and will return to Munster on a one-year contract.

Niall Scannell captained Munster for the second time in last weekend’s win over Benetton and has made 155 appearances for the province since his debut in 2013, scoring 21 tries.

The 30-year-old hooker has earned 20 Ireland caps and appeared at the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Centre Rory Scannell has made 171 appearances for Munster and became the youngest player to reach 100 Munster appearances at the age of just 25 in 2019.

He has earned three Ireland caps and is the only player to have won the Munster Academy and Young Player of the Year awards in the same year after winning both accolades in 2016. Academy lock Edogbo has earned his first senior contract having made a big impression in his seven Munster appearances so far this season.

He came up through the ranks at Cobh Pirates and is the first player from the club to play for Munster in the professional era. The 20-year-old plays his AIL rugby with UCC and is currently sidelined with an ankle injury.

Ryan is one of only 13 players to have made over 200 appearances for Munster with the tighthead prop playing 205 games for the province to date. The 34-year-old made his 50th Champions Cup appearance for the province in December and has also earned 24 Ireland caps, featuring at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.