Blackrock have too much for Bray in Leinster schools opener

LEINSTER SCHOOLS SENIOR CUP FIRST ROUND

Blackrock College 49 Presentation College Bray 5

Defending champions Blackrock College sent out a statement of intent at Energia Park on Monday afternoon with a commanding triumph over Presentation College Bray in the opening round of the Leinster Schools Senior Cup.

Despite losing Mark Walsh to the sin-bin during the early stages of the contest, ‘Rock broke the deadlock with a ninth-minute try from Tom O’Riordan. Following Walsh’s return to the field of play, Tom Brigg and Mikey Yarr also crashed over the whitewash to give the south Dubliners a firm stranglehold on the action.

Pres Bray eventually opened their account with a powerful five-pointer courtesy of flanker Zach Kirby, only for Alex Mullan’s converted try to propel ‘Rock towards a 28-5 interval lead.

The Williamstown school continued to make inroads on the resumption and moved all of 37 points clear by the 55th-minute thanks to additional scores from Mullan and O’Riordan. Vice-captain Michael Colreavy also crossed over inside the final-quarter to put the seal on an emphatic victory for the 70-time winners.

Scorers for Blackrock College: Tries - A Mullan 2, T O’Riordan 2, T Brigg, M Yarr. M Colreavy. Cons - O Coffey 6, H Whelan.

Scorers for Presentation College Bray: Tries - Z Kirby.

BLACKROCK COLLEGE: A Quinn; J O’Sullivan, E Walsh, M Walsh, C Molony; H Whelan, O Coffey; T O’Riordan, M Yarr, A Mullan; M Colreavy, D McGuire; C Tonge, J Angulo, T Brigg.

Replacements: G Barron, P Moore, S Bishti, T Butler, C Hodges, J Larkin, P Clancy, D Moloney.

PRESENTATION COLLEGE BRAY: D O’Sullivan; J McDonald, F Treacy, L Smith, D Henry; J Murphy, C Eddy; C McGrath, F Brien, J McDonald; A Tighe, B Corrigan; R Mackey, Z Kirby, J Heally.

Replacements: T Treacy, C Ryan, S Bourke, M Eagleston, C Bourke, O Meade, M Doyle, R O’Boyle.

Referee: R Jenkinson (LRR).