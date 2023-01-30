Another facile win for Leinster but Cullen takes positives from run-out against Cardiff

Leinster 38

Cardiff 14

Leinster have posted bigger beatings than this. Five of their previous 16 wins through what is an unbeaten campaign to date have been posted with a winning margin of over 30 points. They put 57 on Gloucester without reply but this was every bit as easy.

Two belated Cardiff tries put some gloss on the scoreboard for the visitors but it was the sporting equivalent of lipstick on a pig. Leinster already had five on the board and rounded the evening off with a sixth to claim a 13th straight BKT URC win.

You couldn’t help but think that this was of next to no benefit to anyone. On either side. Jamie Heaslip voiced what we were all thinking at half-time on RTÉ when he suggested that Leinster would have had harder training sessions.

It wasn’t totally devoid of meaning. Eight academy players got game time against a Cardiff side that was stronger on paper but weaker on the night than a sheet of wet A4. Some were starting for the first time, others earning first caps.

That all goes into the bank for future investment but maybe the main mover in terms of stock price was Harry Byrne who, in just his second start of the season, put in a solid and injury-free 65 minutes as the side’s out-half.

The younger of the Byrne brothers wasn’t perfect. Some of his kicking from the hand in the first quarter was loose but there was some excellent execution in there with the boot as well and he made one fine break on top of his distribution duties.

Older brother Ross has moved ahead of him in the Test reckoning but it’s only 14 months since Harry earned the second of his senior Ireland caps off the bench and the hope is that he stays fit for now and builds up a bigger body of work.

“I thought he led the week really well. It’s not just the game itself, it’s the flow into the week and that was the pleasing thing, seeing Harry take control of the week and that’s what you want for your tens.

“It’s not just the performance part, it’s making sure you’re clear on lots of other people’s roles and not just your own,” Leinster head coach Leo Cullen explained. “That’s what the great tens do. Really positive step this week for Harry.”

An invite back into national camp may be a step too far for the time being but Cullen has made great play on the quantum leaps made by Joe McCarthy who is in situ with Andy Farrell’s men now having made his club debut just 12 months ago.

Jamie Osborne is another to have come on in leaps and bounds. The versatile back was togging out with Naas in the AIL this time last year and now stands poised to make his Ireland bow at some point in the Six Nations.

Osborne’s chances of doing just that will depend in part on the fitness of Robbie Henshaw who is still sidelined with a wrist injury but Cullen made positive soundings about the midfielder’s progress on Saturday night.

Henshaw, he said, is “pretty close” to a return. The question then will be whether he sticks around with Leinster to play their next game, against the Dragons in three weeks’ time, or links up with the national collective.

The latter, probably.

Leinster will play just three times during this Six Nations, as opposed to the six contested in the same period last year. Plenty of time then for Leo Cullen to celebrate the new two-year deal he has reportedly agreed to in the last week.

“I love the group. It’s a challenging job but the young guys give energy in particular, the older guys…..it’s a bit harder work,” he joked. “They are a great bunch. We will see what happens.”

Leinster: C Cosgrave, M O’Reilly, L Turner, B Brownlee, D Kearney; H Byrne, L McGrath; M Milne, J McKee, M Ala’alatoa; R Molony, B Deeny; R Ruddock, S Penny, M Deegan.

Replacements: T McElroy for McKee, M Hanan for Milne, T Clarkson for Ala’alatoa, W Connors for Penny and N McCarthy for McGrath (all 57); J Culhane for Ruddock and C Tector for Byrne (66); A King for Cosgrave (69).

Cardiff: R Priestland; O Lane, R Lee-Lo, B Thomas, J Harries; J Evans, L Williams; B Thyer, K Myhill, K Assiratti; L Timani, S Davies; J Turnbull, J Botham, J Ratti.

Replacements: M Morgan for Priestland (21); K Dacey for Myhill and C Domachowski for Thyer (both (54); R Thornton for Timani and S Lewis-Hughes for Davies (both 68); E Bevan for Williams (70); A Summerhill for Lane (72); W Davies-King for Assirati (75).

Referee: J Peyper (South Africa).