'We have to still look at our discipline' - relieved Rowntree has plenty to work on

Benetton 30

Munster 40

Graham Rowntree reckons Munster need to improve their discipline heading into the business end of the season after surviving a serious test in Treviso when they had two men in the bin during the second-half of a cracking contest.

Munster, having recovered from a dreadful start, bossed matters after that in a crucial URC tie at Stadio Monigo but Rowntree says they have plenty of room for improvement.

“We have to still look at our discipline. We need 15 players on the field at any one time so we will have a look at that. I am proud of how we came back but we have to look at our discipline,” he said after an invaluable win that sees them climb above Benetton in the URC table.

Both sides were missing their Six Nations players but Munster made their job considerably more difficult when they fell 12-0 behind inside 13 minutes at Stadio Monigo before rallying to take control.

“I am relieved. We dug in there. It could have gotten away from us. They played fantastically well, Treviso, but we have got to look at our discipline going forward.

“They got a try bonus at the end there, but it was always going to be an important game for us,” he added after their seventh league win in 13 matches.

Early tries from centre Marco Zanon and winger Ignacio Mendy pushed the Italians into a commanding lead but Munster, with John Hodnett leading the way, came storming back.

Calvin Nash chipped and chased to send scrum-half Paddy Patterson over. Joey Carbery went to full-back when Ben Healy came on for the injured Nash but while Hodnett put Jack O’Sullivan through for a try, they trailed 15-14 at the break.

Munster dominated the second-half despite playing half of it with 14 men.

Hodnett scored after going wide on the left before Jean Kleyn pushed through No.8 Henry Stowers to secure the bonus point. Carbery’s fourth conversion made it 28-18 after 50 minutes.

Healy, having also been binned the previous week in Toulouse, returned from a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on but Munster remained down to 14 men when replacement hooker Barron picked up a yellow card for a ruck offence and this time Benetton punished them with Mendy getting his second try in the right corner after they went wide.

Carbery missed his first kick of the day with a 65th-minute penalty before a superb crosskick from Healy set up Antoine Frisch for their fifth try and Healy was also the creator to send Carbery over four minutes from time and seal a fine win.

Benetton though pulled back a try bonus point in the final play which could yet prove crucial in the battle for knockout places when Mendy completed his hat-trick in the right corner at the end of a very entertaining game played in front of a crowd of 4,082 in Treviso.

Benetton: R Smith (M Albanese 54-64); I Mendy, M Zanon, F Drago, M Bellini (M Watson 64); J Umaga, D Duvenage (c) (Albanese 73); N Tetaz (T Gallo 47), S Maile (B Bernasconi 55), T Pasquali (F Alongi 64); M Lazzaroni (C Wegner 46), R Favretto; G Pettinelli, A Izekor, H Stowers (A Steyn 51).

Munster: S Daly; C Nash (B Healy 21), A Frisch, M Fekitoa (R Scannell 72, L Coombes (N Scannell 57-64); J Carbery, P Patterson (N Cronin 77); J Wycherley (M Donnelly 72), N Scannell (c) (D Barron 54,), R Salanoa (S Archer 54); J Kleyn (C Hurley 54), F Wycherley; J O'Sullivan (R Quinn 72), J Hodnett, A Kendellen.

Referee: Ben Blain (Scotland).