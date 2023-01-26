Ian Costello to take on Head of Rugby Operations role with Munster

Costello will change roles at the end of this season and will assume a number of new responsibilities in the process. 
NEW ROLE: Current Munster academy manager Ian Costello.

Thu, 26 Jan, 2023 - 16:40
Shane Donovan

Munster academy manager Ian Costello is to move into the newly-created role of Head of Rugby Operations at the province. 

Costello will change roles at the end of this season and will assume a number of new responsibilities in the process. 

A Munster Rugby statement briefly described the current academy manager's future job responsibilities: "Costello will take on further responsibility in an all-encompassing Head of Rugby Operations role that will oversee the long-term strategic development of the elite player pathway, succession planning, and provide recruitment support for developing, retaining, and recruiting players in conjunction with the head coach."

Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan expressed his delight at the appointment.

“We are delighted that Ian will step into this newly-created role.

“This has been a work in progress in the background for some time as we look to align our resource support with the IRFU and other provinces.

“When Ian returned to the province as academy manager he was identified as the ideal candidate for this role when incorporating his previous coaching experience, managerial skill-set, and strategic abilities for aligning and developing our player pathway.”

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree added: “I’m delighted to have someone of Cossie’s calibre taking on this role.

“We work very closely as it is through his academy role, and from my own personal point of view it has been a really positive working relationship. Ian and his academy team play a key role in everything we are trying to achieve each week."

Rowntree continued: "It’s great to have a dedicated resource to driving long-term succession planning and coordinate recruitment operations, and I believe it will be of huge benefit to not only me and our coaching team, but to Munster Rugby.”

Costello coached in England with Nottingham and London Wasps previous to returning to Munster in 2021.

Ian Costello to take on Head of Rugby Operations role with Munster

