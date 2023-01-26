Two-year contract extension for Connacht’s tighthead Illo

Connacht have rewarded tighthead Sam Ilo with a new two-year contract.

The 22-year-old joined Connacht from Leinster in 2021 and has made seven appearances for the province. The former U20 Irish tighthead was also a member of the Emerging Ireland Squad that toured South Africa last year.

“Moving to the West of Ireland was a big change for me," said Ilo. "Connacht gave me an opportunity of my first Pro contract and I feel like I’ve learned a huge amount since joining the club. Now I want to really kick on and get more minutes under my belt to help the club succeed.”

Head coach Andy Friend added: “Sam has a lot of natural raw ability that, with further development, could help him turn into a top class tighthead. We’ve already seen huge improvements to his game in his 18 months with us so far, so his two year contract extension allows the club to help him to continue to grow and develop.”