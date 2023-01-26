Sharks v Munster, Leinster v Ulster set for Saturday action as Champions Cup details revealed 

Tournament organisers EPCR announced kick-off times, venues and broadcasters on Thursday for the first of the knockout rounds on the road to Dublin
BIG CHALLENGE: Munster’s Gavin Coombes. Pic: ©INPHO/James Crombie

Thu, 26 Jan, 2023 - 10:29
Simon Lewis

Munster’s Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 clash at the Sharks in Durban, South Africa, has been set for a Saturday lunchtime kick-off on April 1, with Leinster’s derby at home to Ulster on the slate for the same day at Aviva Stadium.

Tournament organisers EPCR announced kick-off times, venues and broadcasters on Thursday for the first of the knockout rounds on the road to Dublin and a Champions Cup final on Saturday, May 20, following last weekend’s conclusion of the pool stages.

Connacht’s Challenge Cup Round of 16 tie at Benetton in Treviso, Italy, has also been scheduled for April 1 with armchair viewers set for an intense Saturday afternoon in front of a screen with Munster kicking off at Hollywoodbets Kings Park at 12:30 Irish time and the Leinster-Ulster clash at 5:30pm either side of the second-tier knockout contest involving Andy Friend’s westerners getting underway at 3pm Irish time.

Munster’s tough draw against a Sharks team that will be packed with Springboks including captain Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth will be broadcast by BT Sport, the all-Irish clash will be free-to-air on RTÉ as well as BT Sport while Connacht’s Italian job will be streamed via epcrugby.tv.

If Munster are successful in Durban, they face a potential trip the following weekend back to Toulouse, where they lost narrowly at Stade Ernest-Wallon last Sunday in a see-saw 20-16 game. The five-time champions will bring the Round of 16 to a close on Sunday, April 2 when they face the Bulls at Le Stadium at 3pm Irish time, the game to be shown by BT Sport.

HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP – Round of 16 

(Pool stage rankings in brackets / All kick-offs local times) 

Friday 31 March 

Match 5: Leicester Tigers (B4) v Edinburgh Rugby (A5), Mattioli Woods Welford Road (20.00) 

BT Sport / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport 

Saturday 1 April 

Match 3: Cell C Sharks (A3) v Munster Rugby (B6), Hollywoodbets Kings Park (13.30) 

SuperSport / BT Sport / beIN SPORTS 

Match 6: DHL Stormers (B3) v Harlequins (A6), DHL Stadium (16.00) 

SuperSport / BT Sport / beIN SPORTS 

Match 1: Leinster Rugby (A1) v Ulster Rugby (B8), Aviva Stadium (17.30) 

RTÉ / BT Sport / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport 

Match 8: Stade Rochelais (B1) v Gloucester Rugby (A8), Stade Marcel Deflandre (18.30) 

beIN SPORTS / France TV / BT Sport / SuperSport 

Sunday 2 April 

Match 2: Exeter Chiefs (A2) v Montpellier Hérault Rugby (B7), Sandy Park (12.30) 

ITV / BT Sport / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport 

Match 4: Saracens (A4) v Ospreys (B5), StoneX Stadium (15.00) 

BT Sport / S4C / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport 

Match 7: Stade Toulousain (B2) v Vodacom Bulls (A7), Le Stadium (16.00) 

France TV / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport / BT Sport 

Quarter-finals – 7/8/9  April 

QF 1: Winner Match 1 v Winner Match 5 

QF 2: Winner Match 7 v Winner Match 3 

QF 3: Winner Match 2 v Winner Match 6 

QF 4: Winner Match 8 v Winner Match 4 

NB The highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home advantage 

Semi-finals – 28/29/30 April 

SF 1: Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2 

SF 2: Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4 

NB The matches will be played in Europe and the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home country advantage 

2023 Heineken Champions Cup final: Saturday 20 May; Aviva Stadium, Dublin

