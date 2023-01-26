Sharks v Munster, Leinster v Ulster set for Saturday action as Champions Cup details revealed 

Munster’s Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 clash at the Sharks in Durban, South Africa, has been set for a Saturday lunchtime kick-off on April 1, with Leinster’s derby at home to Ulster on the slate for the same day at Aviva Stadium.
Tournament organisers EPCR announced kick-off times, venues and broadcasters on Thursday for the first of the knockout rounds on the road to Dublin and a Champions Cup final on Saturday, May 20, following last weekend’s conclusion of the pool stages.
Connacht’s Challenge Cup Round of 16 tie at Benetton in Treviso, Italy, has also been scheduled for April 1 with armchair viewers set for an intense Saturday afternoon in front of a screen with Munster kicking off at Hollywoodbets Kings Park at 12:30 Irish time and the Leinster-Ulster clash at 5:30pm either side of the second-tier knockout contest involving Andy Friend’s westerners getting underway at 3pm Irish time.
Munster’s tough draw against a Sharks team that will be packed with Springboks including captain Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth will be broadcast by BT Sport, the all-Irish clash will be free-to-air on RTÉ as well as BT Sport while Connacht’s Italian job will be streamed via epcrugby.tv.
If Munster are successful in Durban, they face a potential trip the following weekend back to Toulouse, where they lost narrowly at Stade Ernest-Wallon last Sunday in a see-saw 20-16 game. The five-time champions will bring the Round of 16 to a close on Sunday, April 2 when they face the Bulls at Le Stadium at 3pm Irish time, the game to be shown by BT Sport.
(Pool stage rankings in brackets / All kick-offs local times)
Leicester Tigers (B4) v Edinburgh Rugby (A5), Mattioli Woods Welford Road (20.00)
BT Sport / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport
Cell C Sharks (A3) v Munster Rugby (B6), Hollywoodbets Kings Park (13.30)
SuperSport / BT Sport / beIN SPORTS
DHL Stormers (B3) v Harlequins (A6), DHL Stadium (16.00)
SuperSport / BT Sport / beIN SPORTS
Leinster Rugby (A1) v Ulster Rugby (B8), Aviva Stadium (17.30)
RTÉ / BT Sport / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport
Stade Rochelais (B1) v Gloucester Rugby (A8), Stade Marcel Deflandre (18.30)
beIN SPORTS / France TV / BT Sport / SuperSport
Exeter Chiefs (A2) v Montpellier Hérault Rugby (B7), Sandy Park (12.30)
ITV / BT Sport / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport
Saracens (A4) v Ospreys (B5), StoneX Stadium (15.00)
BT Sport / S4C / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport
Stade Toulousain (B2) v Vodacom Bulls (A7), Le Stadium (16.00)
France TV / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport / BT Sport
Winner Match 1 v Winner Match 5
Winner Match 7 v Winner Match 3
Winner Match 2 v Winner Match 6
Winner Match 8 v Winner Match 4
The highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home advantage
Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2
Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4
The matches will be played in Europe and the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home country advantage
Saturday 20 May; Aviva Stadium, Dublin