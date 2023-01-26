Sharks v Munster, Leinster v Ulster set for Saturday action as Champions Cup details revealed 

Munster’s Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 clash at the Sharks in Durban, South Africa, has been set for a Saturday lunchtime kick-off on April 1, with Leinster’s derby at home to Ulster on the slate for the same day at Aviva Stadium.

Tournament organisers EPCR announced kick-off times, venues and broadcasters on Thursday for the first of the knockout rounds on the road to Dublin and a Champions Cup final on Saturday, May 20, following last weekend’s conclusion of the pool stages.