Injury blow for England as Luke Cowan-Dickie ruled out of Six Nations

Luke Cowan-Dickie’s hopes of playing any part in England’s Guinness Six Nations have been dashed after Exeter boss Rob Baxter confirmed he will not return to action until the end of the season.

Cowan-Dickie suffered an ankle injury against Northampton on January 7 and, having been ruled out for an unspecified period of time, Baxter gave a timeline for his recovery that prevents him from taking part in the championship.