Injury blow for England as Luke Cowan-Dickie ruled out of Six Nations

Luke Cowan-Dickie’s hopes of playing any part in England’s Six Nations have been dashed after Exeter boss Rob Baxter confirmed he will not return to action until the end of the season
Injury blow for England as Luke Cowan-Dickie ruled out of Six Nations

RULED OUT: Luke Cowan-Dickie will not return for Exeter until the back end of the season. Pic: Bradley Collyer/PA

Wed, 25 Jan, 2023 - 12:59
PA Sport

Luke Cowan-Dickie’s hopes of playing any part in England’s Guinness Six Nations have been dashed after Exeter boss Rob Baxter confirmed he will not return to action until the end of the season.

Cowan-Dickie suffered an ankle injury against Northampton on January 7 and, having been ruled out for an unspecified period of time, Baxter gave a timeline for his recovery that prevents him from taking part in the championship.

The news is a blow to England, whose resources at hooker have been further depleted by Jamie George’s concussion and a knee problem incurred by George McGuigan.

Unless George recovers in time for the opener against Scotland on February 4, it means the uncapped Jack Walker will start in the number two jersey, with three-cap international Tom Dunn providing bench cover.

Luke Cowan-Dickie was helped off against Northampton earlier in the month (David Davies/PA)

“The length of Luke’s injury means he should be back before the end of the season. The challenge will be whether it’s one or two weeks before the end of the season,” Baxter said.

“It’s not going to be a big chunk of the season that he gets back available for.”

Baxter revealed that full-back Stuart Hogg has returned to full training following his battle with a heel injury and has been training with Scotland this week.

Hogg is in line to male his comeback after five weeks out when Exeter clash with Gloucester on Saturday.

More in this section

Mark McCall 22/1/2023 RFU under pressure to justify ban on tackles above waist
Bath Rugby v Newcastle Falcons - Gallagher Premiership - The Recreation Ground RPA seeks minimum salary after claiming mascots get paid more than some players
RUGBYU-FRA-WC2023-TRAIN French federation's Laporte in custody in laundering probe
ExeterPlace: UK
<p>TWO MORE YEARS: David Hawkshaw of Connacht scores his side's first try despite the tackle of Josh van der Flier of Leinster during the United Rugby Championship between Leinster and Connacht at RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile</p>

David Hawkshaw signs new two-year deal with Connacht

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.265 s