David Hawkshaw signs new two-year deal with Connacht

Hawkshaw will remain at the club until at least the end of the 2024/25 season.
TWO MORE YEARS: David Hawkshaw of Connacht scores his side's first try despite the tackle of Josh van der Flier of Leinster during the United Rugby Championship between Leinster and Connacht at RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Wed, 25 Jan, 2023 - 12:07
Andrew Horgan

Connacht have confirmed that David Hawkshaw has signed a new two-year deal which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The exciting 10-12 joined from Leinster last summer and has made a major impact in his first season, scoring three tries in 11 appearances.

Previously he captained the Ireland U20s to a Grand Slam in the 2019 Six Nations, playing alongside current team-mates Niall Murray and Dylan Tierney-Martin.

"I’ve loved every minute of my time here and I want to thank all the coaches for giving me that opportunity," Hawkshaw told the club's official website.

"I’m looking forward to the years ahead and hope to help the club go from strength to strength in any possible way."

Head Coach Andy Friend added: "David is a great example of a player who was brave enough to move West and is now making every post a winner.

"He’s had a huge impact both on & off the field and gives us further options at both fly-half and inside-centre. I’m really excited that he’s chosen to extend his tenure at the Club and I know that his best rugby is ahead of him."

