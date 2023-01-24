French federation's Laporte in custody in laundering probe

Prosecutors began interrogating Laporte on Tuesday morning "as part of a preliminary investigation opened by the National Financial Prosecutor's Office (PNF) in August 2020 over suspicions of laundering tax fraud proceeds", the prosecutor's office said.
In December, in a separate case, Laporte received a two-year suspended prison sentence and a 75,000 euro ($81,400) fine for influence peddling and illegally acquiring assets.
Reuters could not immediately reach a lawyer representing Laporte. He previously denied wrongdoing in the December case and said he will appeal.
The French Rugby Federation (FFR) could not immediately be reached for comment.