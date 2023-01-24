St Munchin's overcome Ardscoil Rís to reach Munster Senior Schools Cup semis

St. Munchin’s College 19

Ardscoil Rís 10

St Munchin’s advance directly to the semi-final of the Munster Senior Schools Cup as they eventually saw off Limerick rivals, Ardscoil Rís on Tuesday afternoon.

The Corbally schools had initially looked like coasting through to the last four, in this semi-final qualifier.

These sides had performed more than admirably in the group phase pre-Christmas, but it was St Munchin’s who looked an overall more cohesive unit.

The victors set the tempo – aided by several players who gained experience at this stage 12 months ago. One of those, Oisin Minogue went over after just six minutes for the opening score, with the quick off-loading and strong carrying reaping early reward.

Minogue is son of former Ireland international, Rosie Foley, with his cousin Tony Foley alongside him in the pack.

Ardscoil Rís had failed to settle and looked in real peril. Their captain Luke Murphy went to the bin after intentionally knocking the ball on inside the 22. This time, a tap-and-go was the call, and after a couple of phases, they got their second for a fourteen point lead. Danny Williamson powered over, with Cillian O’Connor adding the extras once again.

It appeared that Ardscoil were dead and buried, even after 10 minutes. No territory, down their captain and without any continuity in possession. But they eventually found some joy. Firstly, they were held up, after a lineout routine went to plan. They went again and Murphy crashed over, allowing Adam Byrnes bring them back to within seven.

The winners were unable to match their quality from them opening exchanges and saw their lead dwindle to just four points when Byrnes kicked a 22 meter penalty six minutes after the interval.

From there to the finish, the game was awaiting a moment to decide who’d progress, and it came from the St. Munchin’s backs. Matt Te Pou fed Adam Cusack, who set Oisin Pepper free from the centre of the Thomond Park pitch. He skipped by a two attempted tackles to slide in for the his sides third and telling try, five minutes from time.

The Ger Slattery coached side will await their opponents in the semi-final, as they bid to secure a first Senior Cup since 2006. They gleefully accepted the cheers from their support, with both schools well represented in the stands at the home of Munster Rugby.

ST MUNCHIN’S COLLEGE: M Te Pou, A Cusack, O Pepper, G Wood, T Wood; C O’Connor, J O’Riordan; R Burke, P Dougan, T O’Brien, T Foley, C Black, D Williamson, O Minogue, L Angermann.

Replacements: S Rice, B Noonan, B Power, O Vitolins, T O’Driscoll, C Grace, R McDermott, D Keane, B O’Mahony, A Mohomad, D Kenny.

ARDSCOIL RÍS: A Jordan, H Cowton, S Brown, J Dillon, A Fitzgerald; A Byrnes, E Crowe; A McNamara, J Costello, E Calvey, M Danaher, S Connolly, K Shvaibovich, A Kennedy, L Murphy.

Replacements: D Glennon, K McNamara, J Koura, A Shawyer, S Horrigan, M O’Donoghue, A Roche, T Hourigan, O Quinlivan, C Dowling.

Referee: T O’Sullivan (MAR).