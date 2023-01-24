Munster Senior Cup: Crescent face Bandon in intriguing clash

Another exciting round of action in the Munster Senior Cup is upon us and it starts with a huge double header at Thomond Park this Tuesday afternoon.

There promises to be a huge crowd in attendance at the home of Munster Rugby as three schools from Limerick compete on their doorstep.

First up at 1pm is an all-Limerick clash when St Munchin’s College take on local rivals Ardscoil Rís in the second semi-final qualifier.

It isn’t quite a make-or-break clash as the losing side will still have an opportunity to win the silverware by availing of the backdoor system which will still see them claim a place in the second of the two quarter-finals.

But the winners will march directly into the second semi-final of this prestigious competition, and they will enjoy extra time to prepare for their last-four encounter against a potentially weary opponent from the first quarters.

St Munchin’s will be looking to move a step closer to landing the cup for the sixth time in their history and a step away from their first final since 2012 while Ardscoil — beaten finalists in 2014 and 2015 — have never lifted the trophy.

Then next up at 3pm sees the third school from the Treaty County take to the famous old surface as champions Crescent College Comprehensive face Bandon Grammar School from Cork in the second quarter-final eliminator.

There will be no second chances here for the losing side though as they will crash out from the tournament while the victors will head to that aforementioned second quarter-final and a meeting with the winners of St Munchin’s and Ardscoil.

Bandon will be hoping their recent 14-13 win against Castletroy College will stand them in good stead heading into this encounter. It was just under two weeks ago that Peter Symington’s nerveless penalty — his third of the game — ensured Bandon made it through to this stage of the Munster Senior Cup.

They also had to survive a late scare in that first round match as Castletroy missed a penalty deep into injury-time which would have seen them snatch the victory from Grammar’s grasp.

But the challenge in front of them could not be tougher as they come up against Crescent, who are the holders and the 12-time winners of this cup, in their own backyard.

Then Wednesday afternoon there is the small matter of the all-Cork clash between Presentation Brothers College, who were beaten by Crescent in last year’s showpiece occasion, and Christian Brothers College at Musgrave Park (kick-off is at 2.30pm).

The winners of that will progress to the first semi-final while the losers will also benefit from the backdoor system to at least seal a spot in the first of the two quarter-finals.

Finally for this week, Rockwell College face Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí at Musgrave Park (kick-off is at 2.30pm) on Thursday in the first quarter- final eliminator with the winner taking on the loser of PBC and CCC, while the loser crashes out.