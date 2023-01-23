Sexton given green light to start Six Nations

London Ireland captain Johnny Sexton declared himself fit to start the Guinness Six Nations campaign against Wales in Cardiff in 12 days.

The 37-year-old fly-half sustained a cheekbone injury playing for Leinster against Connacht on January 1 that required surgery. Sexton has not played since but speaking in London on Monday at the competition’s media day, the Ireland skipper said he would be ready for action when the Triple Crown holders begin their 2023 campaign at the Principality Stadium.

“Good to go,” Sexton declared. “I was training last week, just had a funny face mask on, keep that on this week in training and comes off next week, so good to go next week.

“When you get injured so close, at the time the European games were at the forefront of my mind, then obviously you figure you're not going to be able to play in them, the Six Nations then.

“But from early doors, even just the next day, the surgeon and the doctor, they were fine. They said it was probably the best injury to have on your face, so that was nice to know – 'If you could pick one bone, pick that one!'"

While Sexton is an automatic first choice, Ireland boss Andy Farrell raised eyebrows with his other selections at fly-half when he revealed his 37-man squad last Thursday, omitting the captain’s regular Test back-up Joey Carbery and instead calling up Leinster’s Ross Byrne and Munster’s Jack Crowley. The head coach did not disclose his conversation with Carbery, who started for Munster in their 20-16 defeat at Toulouse on Sunday, when he told the fly-half he was not required for next week’s pre-championship warm weather training camp in the Algarve but stressed he wants to see disappointed players fight to get their places back.

“I understand it,” Farrell said, referring to the surprise that greeted his decision, “because it's not as though he has been playing poorly. His form has been pretty good, as in he played pretty well yesterday.

“But there has been a bit of feedback, like we would do with a lot of players who didn't make the squad and Joey understands that.

“There is another guy there, Ross Byrne, who has been getting feedback for the last couple of years and couldn't get into the room. He has improved on the things we have been asking of him, so he gets the chance to see if that can convert to the international stage, and we know that's a different level, but he has earned the right to be able to do that.

“One hundred per cent Joey will be working away hard to get back in and then we've got Jack Crowley there who has got a lot of potential going forward, so we need to put a bit of time into him as well.”

Farrell said Byrne and Crowley had earned the right to their call-ups alongside Sexton and added: “Everyone has some improvement in them. Johnny is at the top of the three obviously, as far as his career is concerned. But he would be the first to tell you that he's got things to work on.

“So, everyone has, but at the same time, we have got a bit of depth, got a bit of competition and people fighting to want to be part of this Irish squad. It's where we want to be.”

Both Sexton and Farrell were asked for their thoughts on the English RFU’s decision announced last week to ban tackles above the waist in their amateur games from next summer.

The Ireland captain was particularly forthright in his opinion on the subject.

"I don’t agree with it. There's no point sitting on the fence,” Sexton said.

“I just think, you've got tall people that play the game, it should be their decision to how they tackle. Of course, we have to get headshots out of the game but I think the tackles that we really need to get out of the game are the reckless, out of control, sprinting out of the line, tucking arms, all those type of ones.

“Hitting someone there (points to torso) should be an option. It's not like you can't get concussed chopping someone's knees. I see a hell of a lot of concussions with people getting their head on the wrong side, a knee to the temple or a hip even to the side of the head.

"So, strongly disagree."

Farrell added: "I think it's super important that what has to come with that is the correct coaching and the correct way, the correct technique, because of the reasons Johnny has just said.

"If you're just saying to a kid that you need to tackle lower, then you become even more vulnerable in my opinion. If you're just sitting there with your arms in front trying to wrap with your head down, etc, you're a sitting duck waiting to happen.

"So the coaching and the technique of how it's applied to tackling below the waist is absolutely crucial, otherwise we're going to have a serious problem."