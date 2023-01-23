Leinster leap out of pool, eye deeper waters

Heineken Champions Cup

Leinster 36 Racing 92 10

Leo Cullen has used the spectre of Perpignan to shield his players from complacency more than once before so the Leinster head coach will surely dust off the video nasty that is that 2003 Heineken Cup semi-final loss again in the weeks to come.

The province’s loss to the Top 14 side at Lansdowne Road 20 years ago remains an apposite memory now more than ever given this defeat of Racing 92 on Saturday has guaranteed them ‘home’ advantage through to May’s final in the Aviva Stadium.

And history’s habit of firing warning shots across our bows is all the more obvious again in the fact that it is Ulster who will provide the next opposition on this latest Champions Cup quest, when they meet post-Six Nations in the round of 16.

Go back four years and Leinster had only three points to spare in a quarter-final at the very same ground against the same neighbours and Dan Leavy suffered a horrendous injury that would ultimately end his career in the professional game.

Cullen didn’t mention Perpignan by name after the Racing win but he did reference the fact that Leinster had lost knockout games in Dublin before. This is true but it’s only happened three times in 16 games across 27 years.

The only such reversal in the last two decades was the eight-point loss to Saracens in Dublin in 2020 but Leinster have fallen short four years in a row now despite some sumptuous form and suggestions that they were invariably quids in for the title.

“So much can happen between now and the knockout stages,” said Cullen. “It's miles away like. For now it's just, 'okay, well done lads, we've got through’. As a group we need to improve all the time because there are bloody good teams out there.” He’s right there.

A 26-point, six-try win guaranteed them top spot in Pool A long before the weekend’s action was done elsewhere. It propels them into the knockout stages with a maximum 20 points claimed but this latest effort wasn’t near perfect.

Leinster were 10-7 in arrears through 50 minutes but they flipped the game on its head with five tries from there on in with Hugo Keenan’s pair supplemented by Josh van der Flier, Garry Ringrose and Jimmy O’Brien who had claimed their first after 15 minutes.

They push on with a points difference of +150, 28 tries scored and just 34 points conceded. Unbeaten this season, they have still shown signs of vulnerability in their discipline, their defensive maul and even in their execution at times.

Strip away the fluff of the last two months and it is legitimate to ask if Leinster have shown us anything so far that would suggest they are better equipped to go the full distance this time than at any stage since their fourth title in 2018.

They put close to 80 points over 160 minutes of rugby on a Racing side that was supposed to be a major speed bump rather than roadkill and Gloucester were never going to prove any sort of drag on their pursuit of that elusive fifth star.

If anything, the first two-thirds or so of Saturday's Rd 4 encounter threw up worrying signs for the province who struggled with different aspects of their own game against a visiting side that defended stoutly and presented danger in attack.

No harm in getting a taste of that now, no matter how small.

“You're looking to learn from the games all the time,” said Cullen who reported only minor injuries to Josh van der Flier (dead leg) and Caelan Doris (ankle) afterwards.

“To get that reminder, it's like, 'oof’. It's about making sure we're clear on things and we get ourselves into the game. And if we get ourselves in trouble, how do we get ourselves out of trouble? Not compounding errors etc, understanding the referee.”

Ten weeks and a brutally intense Six Nations – which will suck in the majority of his senior squad - have to pass now before they pick this thread up again but Leinster should still be well set when they do.

They have raced some of their main men lightly so far, with Johnny Sexton, Robbie Henshaw and Tadhg Furlong all absent again at the weekend, and knitted the likes of Jimmy O’Brien and Jamie Osborne more securely into the fabric.

But the real work starts in the spring.

LEINSTER: H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose, J Osborne, J O’Brien; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, R Kelleher, M Ala’alatoa; J McCarthy, J Ryan; C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: D Sheehan for Kelleher and R Molony for McCarthy (both 50); C Healy for Ala’alatoa and R Baird for Doris (both 58); L McGrath for Gibson-Park (66); H Byrne for Osborne (68); S Penny for van der Flier (71); M Milne for Porter (74).

RACING 92: W Gelant; C Wade, O Klemenczak, G Fickou, L Dupichot; F Russell, N Le Garrec; E Ben Arous, J Tarrit, T Nyakane; B Chouzenoux, B Palu; W Lauret, M Coulibaly, K Kamikamica.

Replacements: M Spring for Dupichot (17-28 and 55); G Kharaishvili for Nyakane (40); G Gogichashvili for Ben Arous (47); M Baudonne for Coulibaly (50); P Narisia for Tarrit and F Saili for Klemenczak (both 68); A Gibert for Gelant (72); A Hemery for Chouzenoux (74).

Referee: M Carley (Eng).