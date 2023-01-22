Graham Rowntree praises Joey Carbery's 'exceptional' attitude

Graham Rowntree praised Joey Carbery’s “exceptional” attitude since the fly-half was left out of Ireland’s Six Nations squad and backed him pull through his disappointment.

The Munster head coach had no hesitation selecting Carbery to retain the number 10 jersey at Toulouse yesterday although the 27-year-old missed two conversions in a 20-16 defeat and was replaced by Ben Healy after just 50 minutes.

Rowntree said the substitution was based on feel at that moment of the game with Munster having just gone into the lead for the first time at 13-11 and spoke of the assurance he felt having both Healy and Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray on the bench in one of the cauldrons of French rugby but had nothing but positive words for Carbery.

“I think tactically it’s a real comfort to have the likes of Ben and Conor available over here. Predominantly our selection is based around form and tactics. It felt right to have Ben and Conor involved today, and it was the right thing to do at the time.

“We don’t have a grand plan over substitutions. It’s ‘feel’, in the moment, in discussions between the coaches.

"Going back to Joey, he's grown as a player. He was disappointed last week, rightly so. He's been exceptional at training, he drives the group and he'll learn from that. It will strengthen his game, I've got nothing but praise for the kid.

"I like working with him. He's around this week as well, it's handy for us going to Treviso. I can't speak highly enough about how he's dealt with that disappointment and that's when you learn. It's a moment you have to get through and he will get through it."

Asked to assess Carbery’s performance, Rowntree replied: "I'll let you know in the morning, I'll have a look. I'm not going to make any snap reflections now, we'll look at what things we can do better collectively and individually on Monday morning."

Carbery’s omission is an unexpected short-term bonus for Rowntree with URC games against Benetton in Treviso this Saturday, and home fixtures against the Ospreys and Scarlets on the down weekends of the Six Nations on February 17 and March 3 respectively.

With Jack Crowley set to join the Ireland squad along with seven other Munster men this week, Rowntree could also lose the services of Scotland call-up Healy, who flew to Edinburgh after the game to meet his new international team-mates.

Healy will train with Gregor Townsend’s squad until Wednesday but Rowntree said the fly-half would be available to play in Treviso next weekend.

Full-back Mike Haley’s availability is less certain however. The in-form full-back suffered what was described a nasty ankle sprain as he carried the ball over halfway in the first half at Stade Ernest-Wallon, the joint appearing to buckle underneath him as he ran.