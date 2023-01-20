Munster and Connacht set for Women’s Interprovincial title showdown

Munster are on the verge of retaining the Women’s Interprovincial Championship title but in order to do so, they will have to overcome a determined Connacht squad.

The two provinces clash at the Sportsground on Saturday - kick off is at 1pm - with the destination of the silverware to be decided.

It looks almost certain that Munster will be celebrating back-to-back title victories by mid-afternoon given that their previous victories against Leinster and Ulster has them five points clear at the top with scoring difference also in their favour. They just need a losing bonus point to become champions again.

But Munster second-row Claire Bennett won't be taking anything for granted against a strong Connacht side, whose 25-19 win over Ulster last time out means that they could yet snatch the cup from their opponent's grasp with a comprehensive bonus point triumph.

"Personally, it would be the first team I have played on that have won it. It would be amazing, it would be a dream come true," admits Bennett.

"We are feeling good and we are confident going into this, we are on a bit of a buzz at the minute. We play our best when we are happy and enjoying it.

"But there is definitely no underestimating Connacht. Fiona Hayes (assistant coach) has mentioned their physicality and that is something that we have been talking a lot about during the week.

"Last year when we played Connacht it was seven all in like the 56th minute so we know that by no means is it going to be an easy game. We were lucky enough last year to pull away in the end so we definitely won't underestimate them.

"We are looking forward to the challenge, for sure. People have been coming up to me over the past few weeks - people that I didn't even know but they knew I played rugby - wishing me the best of luck.

"It would be amazing to win it, even just for women's rugby in itself, it would be a great achievement to let a few more people around to know a bit more about it, it would be great."

The Connacht management team have decided to make two changes for this crunch fixture - Karly Tierney and Kayla Waldron coming in - while Munster make just the one alteration with Kate Flannery replacing UL Bohs teammate Rachel Allen.

CONNACHT: M Coyne; A Ryder, O Dixon, S Touhey, C Barrett; N Fowley, M Healy - captain; G O’Loughlin, L Brady, L Feely; F Scally, E McCormack, K Tierney, K Waldron, G Browne-Moran.

Replacements: E Gavin, N O’Grady, H Coen, S McDermott, O Fenton, O Haverty, E Nic Dhonnacha, M Starr.

MUNSTER: A Corey; A Doyle, St Nunan, K Flannery, A McInerney; N Cronin - captain, M Wall; R Ormond, K Sheehan, F Reidy; C O’Halloran, C Bennett; D Wall, M Óg O’Leary, D Nic a Bháird.

Replacements: C Pearse, G Coombes, E Cahill, S Garrett, C Farrell, R Allen, S Carroll, H Kennedy.