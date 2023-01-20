Joey Carbery handed No 10 jersey as Conor Murray returns to Munster squad for French test

Conor Murray returns to Munster’s matchday squad and Joey Carbery has been handed a confidence boost after retaining the number 10 jersey for Sunday’s crucial Heineken Champions Cup pool clash at Toulouse.

Carbery, 27, was the surprise omission from Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations squad announced on Thursday as head coach Andy Farrell opted for Munster team-mate Jack Crowley and Leinster Ross Byrne alongside first-choice fly-half and captain Johnny Sexton.

Yet Munster boss Graham Rowntree has placed his faith in Carbery as the province looks to secure qualification for the knockout rounds at Stade Ernest-Wallon, the home of the five-time European champions.

Carbery starts in an unchanged backline from last Saturday’s 27-23 victory over Northampton Saints at Thomond Park while there are two changes to the forward pack with John Ryan starts at tighthead prop and John Hodnett replaces the suspended Jack O’Donoghue.

Scrum-half Murray is one of five fresh faces among the replacements having been a notable absentee from last weekend’s matchday 23, with Diarmuid Barron, Jack O’Sullivan, Ben Healy and Malakai Fekitoa also handed the opportunity of European involvement.

Munster will start the weekend in sixth place in Pool B with one foot in April’s Round of 16 but with Montpellier, Clermont and Sale Sharks all capable of overtaking them and potentially knocking them out of the top eight in the qualifying table. Yet the Toulouse fixture is scheduled as the last game of the day in that pool and Munster should know the size of the task awaiting them before kick-off.

If results go their way, the Reds may not need anything out of this final pool game but Rowntree is taking no chances and has named his strongest possible side for the trip to France.

Munster were forced into a back-row change following O’Donoghue’s red card against Northampton and subsequent three-week suspension. Captain Peter O’Mahony has been switched from openside to blindside flanker to fill the vacuum with John Hodnett promoted from the replacements to take the number seven jersey as last week’s man of the match Gavin Coombes continues at No.8.

There was also a potential vacancy at inside centre with Crowley picking up an ankle injury against Saints but versatile fly-half was declared fit and has retained his place alongside starting 10 Carbery.

There is still no place in the squad for veteran wing Keith Earls with the outside back covering role going to Fekitoa, who is in line to make his Munster European debut following his summer move from Wasps.

Salanoa, replaced by Ryan in the front row, drops to the bench while Barron will cover hooker having recovered from a shoulder injury sustained against the Lions in the BKT URC two weeks ago.

Healy’s inclusion as back-up fly-half comes in the week he was named in Scotland’s Six Nations squad having agreed to sign for Edinburgh next season and it marks the Tipperary native’s first selection in a Champions Cup squad of the campaign.

The size of Munster’s challenge was writ large in Toulouse head coach Ugo Mola’s team selection, showing three changes and one positional switch from the team which started the 27-5 away win at English Premiership high-flyers Sale Sharks.

England flanker Jack Willis moves into the back row for Alban Placines as Anthony Jelonch moves from openside to the blindside while the other changes come in the backline as Dmitiri Delibes replaces left wing Matthis Lebel and Sofiane Guitone makes way for Pita Akhi at inside centre.

Antoine Dupont captains the side from scrum-half and maintains his France Test partnership with fly-half Romain Ntamack, while World Rugby Breakthrough Player of 2022, Italy’s Ange Cappuozzo must settle for a place on the bench alongside lock Josh Brennan, the former France Under-20 international and son of former Ireland forward Trevor Brennan.

MUNSTER: M Haley; C Nash, A Frisch, J Crowley, S Daly; J Carbery, C Casey; D Kilcoyne, N Scannell, J Ryan; J Kleyn, T Beirne; P O’Mahony - captain, J Hodnett, G Coombes.

Replacements: D Barron, J Wycherley, R Salanoa, J O’Sullivan, A Kendellen, C Murray, B Healy, M Fekitoa.

TOULOUSE: M Jaminet; J C Mallia, P L Barrasi, P Akhi, D Delibes; R Ntamack, A Dupont – captain; C Baille, J Marchand, D Aldegheri; R Arnold, E Meafou; A Jelonch, J Willis, A Roumat.

Replacements: G Cramont, R Neti, D Ainu’u, T Flament, J Brennan, F Cros, A Capuozzo, A Retiere.