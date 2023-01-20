'He is reminding me of CJ' - Ever-improving Gavin Coombes like Stander, says Jean Kleyn

You will find little argument with the Munster camp that Gavin Coombes’ recall to the Ireland squad is not thoroughly deserved given his recent performances for the province.

Head coach Graham Rowntree was full of praise for the way the 25-year-old back-rower had buckled down to improve his game following the setback he endured last November when he was dropped from Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series camp following a poor performance at No.8 in the A international against an All Blacks XV.

Coombes is expected to be named at No.8 today when Rowntree reveals his matchday squad for Sunday’s final Heineken Champions Cup pool game at Toulouse, Munster’s final game before the eight Ireland call-ups join Farrell’s pre-championship training camp, which will lead into the opening game in Cardiff against Wales on February 4.

Speaking in the wake of his two-try, man-of-the-match performance against Northampton Saints last Saturday, the Munster boss hailed his forward’s enhanced fitness, game involvements and rugby intelligence. And packmate Jean Kleyn, who has partnered Coombes in the second row at times during the province’s current injury crisis at lock, this week predicted it would be difficult for Andy Farrell to ignore the Skibbereen player’s claims for inclusion, even comparing him to recently retired Munster and Ireland favourite CJ Stander.

“He is flying it,” Kleyn said of Coombes. “Like he is reminding me of CJ in terms of even his work rate the last few games, I mean the stats he racked up against Northampton, like 18 carries, 20 tackles, it is phenomenal stuff, really knocking on that door for the Ireland squad.

“You are making it very hard not to pick you if you are playing like that and creating those stats. I mean he is scoring loads of tries off the back of my latches!

“No, in fairness to him he is very good at the moment and look, you are hoping it continues that way and he only gets better and in fairness to him he has ever since he cracked onto the scene he has only been improving.

“He is always doing extras after training as well, never happy to just settle or being at the level he is, he wants to improve the whole time which is, especially in a young fella like him, you see that and at the level he is already at, you know there is only upwards for him.”