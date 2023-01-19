Six Nations: The winners and losers from Andy Farrell's squad announcement

Winners

Gavin Coombes

Two months after being unceremoniously jettisoned from Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series camp following a below-par performance in the A international against an All Blacks XV last November, Coombes has taken his medicine, worked on the flaws the Irish management asked him to fix and come bursting back into form with his native Munster.

Two tries and a man-of-the-match performance against Northampton Saints last Saturday, completed the comeback tour and the No.8, who has also filled in as a lock to ease a second-row injury crisis in the province is back in the Test fold at the expense of Leinster’s Max Deegan, who is nearing a return from an ankle injury.

Coombes has earned his shot at redemption.

Jamie Osborne

The 21-year-old Leinster back is the only uncapped member of this Six Nations squad and he can cover a variety of positions across the backline. Yet he has proven a more than capable midfield stand-in for his province in the absence of Robbie Henshaw, whose wrist injury continues to keep him sidelined. Osborne has been on Andy Farrell’s radar for some time, invited to train with the senior squad in November 2021, selected for both the Emerging Ireland tour and Ireland A game against New Zealand earlier this season and now earning his place alongside centres Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki and Stuart McCloskey.

Jacob Stockdale

The Ulster wing may have finally overcome his year-long struggle with injury but while others from the northern province have suffered for their team’s desperately poor form in recent weeks, Stockdale finds himself retained by the Irish management.

Still a long way off the sparkling try-scoring form with he announced himself in the Test arena as player of the championship in Ireland’s Grand Slam-winning campaign of 2019, Stockdale returned to the squad last November but has yet to add to his 35 caps, the most recent of which was against Japan in July 2021.

Losers

Joey Carbery

While the investment in Jack Crowley continues, another Munster playmaker has suffered the chop, losing out to both his twice-capped provincial team-mate and Ross Byrne for the right to back up captain Johnny Sexton.

Carbery has been in solid form for Munster, their first-choice 10 and pushing Crowley into the number 12 jersey of late while also seeing off Ben Healy, who was named in Scotland’s Six Nations squad earlier this week. It looks like a short-term selection move by Andy Farrell, similar to the kick up the backside he applied to Gavin Coombes last November, designed to shake Carbery out of his comfort zone and though his exile is unlikely to last long, it does not mean the decision won’t sting the Munster out-half.

Nick Timoney

After impressive summer tour outings alongside Coombes against the Maori All Blacks and a third Test cap against Fiji in November to add to the two he picked up in 2021, the back rower appears to have paid the price for Ulster’s sudden dip in form.

Andrew Conway

A year on from helping Ireland to the Six Nations Triple Crown, the Munster wing remains sidelined by injury, unable to stake his claim to further international honours following knee surgery last summer. Conway, capped 30 times by his country, has not yet played this season and while Andy Farrell could not afford to dismiss the claims of any proven Test players for consideration, time is against him to make an impression with games running out before the 2023 World Cup beginning in September.