O'Donoghue picks up three-week ban for Northampton red, participation in 'Tackle School' could reduce absence to two weeks 

Munster back-rower Jack O’Donoghue has picked up a three-week ban following his sending off against Northampton Saints last Saturday but could be free to return to action after missing two matches.

O’Donoghue, ever present for his province this season, was shown a red card for a dangerous tackle on Saints lock Dave Ribbans in the 22nd minute of Munster’s 27-23 Heineken Champions Cup win at Thomond Park and faced an independent disciplinary hearing on Wednesday night.

The disciplinary panel deemed the offence, in which O’Donoghue made contact with Ribbans’ head, to be at the mid-range of World Rugby’s sanctions, carrying six-week suspension but the Munster forward was given 50 per cent mitigation due to his clean disciplinary record and the punishment was reduced to three weeks.

That would mean O’Donoghue would not be clear to play again before February 20, missing this Sunday’s European trip to Toulouse and the BKT URC games at Benetton on January 28 and the visit of Ospreys to Thomond Park on February 17.

Yet the 28-year-old could have the ban further reduced to two weeks should he participate in a World Rugby coaching intervention programme, nicknamed “Tackle School”, thus freeing him to face Ospreys.

Both O’Donoghue and Champions Cup organisers EPCR have the right to appeal the decision.

In a separate move announced on Thursday, England’s Rugby Football Union’s Council has agreed to lower the height of the tackle across schools, clubs and student rugby from this July 1 in a bid to improve player safety in the community game.

The RFU said the decision was informed by data and designed to reduce head impact exposure and concussion risk in the tackle for both the ball carrier and tackler.

“Lowering the height of the tackle and encouraging the tackler to bend more at the waist will minimise the risk of this occurring while maintaining the tackle as an integral part of the game,” an RFU statement said.

The RFU Council’s unanimous vote will see the tackle height set at waist height or below for next season at age-grade and adult levels in the amateur game from English National One and below in men’s competition and Championship One and below for women.