Toulouse are Munster's only focus amid complex qualification picture 

The permutations are myriad and the qualification picture complex for Munster on the eve of this weekend’s final round of Heineken Champions Cup pool fixtures.

Yet though the Reds will know exactly what they need to do to reach the Round of 16 by the time they kick off against Toulouse at Stade Ernest-Wallon on Sunday afternoon, Mike Prendergast insists the mission will not waver from the simple aim of claiming victory at the home of the five-time European champions.

Currently in sixth place in Pool B on nine points from three games and needing a top-eight finish to qualify for the knockout stages, Munster go into their last-round clash with the French giants with the advantage of knowing all their rival's results with the Stormers and Ospreys a point ahead of them while Montpellier, Clermont and Sale Sharks are breathing down their necks on seven, six and five points respectively.

Though the picture will be crystal clear come 3:15pm kick-off Irish time in Toulouse, attack coach Prendergast said on Wednesday that the subject would not be a part of the pre-match conversation from head coach Graham Rowntree in the visitors’ dressing room.

“No, not at all. I’ll go back to Graham, he said we want to go over there and win and that’s our goal,” Prendergast said.

“Other results, I think in terms of players that send different messages and we’ve just got to have one focus and that’s getting a performance that will hopefully, potentially allow us to get the result after that.

“Look, it’s a huge task, it’s a massive game against world-class players but we take confidence from when we played them here a few weeks ago in the first game and we take learnings form that as well. There were moments in that game that we probably came up short and when you have two or three of those errors against a team like that, they punish you.

“So we’re well aware of staying in the moment for the 80-plus minutes and the 80-plus minutes is a really important thing because when you talk about that Toulouse team, you look at their squad and the players they can bring in so that back end of the game is huge as well.

“So that 80-plus minutes, everything outside of that, what happens before or after we’re not too worried about, we’ve just got to get our stuff right there.”

Having faced Toulouse on Irish soil in the side’s last four meetings, all of them knockout ties, this will be Munster’s first visit to play them in France since 2003’s semi-final defeat at Le Stadium, though they did play Castres at Ernest-Wallon in the autumn of 2011, when Ronan O’Gara followed up his drop-goal heroics at home to Northampton Saints in the previous round with a repeat of the feat in a last-gasp 27-24 win.

Munster have won pool games in France more recently, including last January’s 16-13 victory at Castres’ Stade Pierre Fabre and it usually takes old heads and street smarts to return home with a victory.

Yet while Rowntree was not afraid to jettison experience in the form of Conor Murray and Keith Earls for last Saturday’s home win over Northampton Saints, Prendergast said their return for a difficult away trip had been part of the selection conversation this week, a debate further clouded by the red card for flanker Jack O’Donoghue, who is due to face an independent disciplinary hearing later on Thursday.

“Being honest, they are discussions we are having since Tuesday when we came in. Just getting that right balance for this weekend.

“I know Graham has spoken about it, about how we pick on form and every week we sit down and go through exactly what we feel like we need from the weekend.

“So, those discussions have been ongoing since yesterday, and I know Keith and Conor (have been alluded to), and I suppose the experience and the hard calls we have to make, but as I keep saying, that’s for last week. This week is another discussion.

“Just in terms of last week and finishing that, the experience that some of the boys got from a tight game with 14-men is something that will stand to us, as a club and as a team.

“We are trying to grow every week. We came in together, we stared together. It's about building those blocks and that was another building block. I know the score was quite tight but I think when we had the 15 men, we did look in control and that will always happen when you're playing with 14 for 60 minutes.

“There were good experiences for all from a coaching point of view as well, how you deal with things when you have 14 men for 60 minutes.

“Fortunately, I go back to the way we train, there are scenarios that we put in each week, I suppose it allows guys make good decisions when they are under the pump a bit.”