Big names in danger of cut as Farrell set to announce sqaud 

Andy Farrell is set to unveil his squad for the opening rounds of Ireland’s 2023 Guinness Six Nations campaign on Thursday morning (9am) with plenty of previously established players among those waiting anxiously for news of whether or not they made the cut.

Poor form, both individual and collectively with their provinces, has left several experienced Ireland internationals on tenterhooks for the first squad announcement of this World Cup year.

Head coach Farrell’s 37 chosen players will depart for a pre-championship warm-weather training camp on Portugal’s Algarve at the tail end of next week in advance of the opening fixture against Wales in Cardiff on February 4.

Yet some of those who played an integral part in propelling Ireland to last year’s Triple Crown and a return to the top of the World Rugby rankings are in danger of missing out given the Irish management’s policy of selecting on form rather than reputation.

Veteran Munster duo Keith Earls and Conor Murray’s absence from last weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup action could impact on their Test status, while Bundee Aki’s recent omission from Connacht’s Challenge Cup matches may also have come into consideration by the Ireland boss.

And then there is the recent downward spiral of Ulster’s form that may have had a detrimental effect on any number of players at the northern province with Lions lock Iain Henderson, also ruled out this weekend following a concussion at La Rochelle, centres Stuart McCloskey and James Hume, and outside backs Robert Baloucoune, Mike Lowry and Jacob Stockdale also under threat.

Provincial management will have been acutely aware of the potential fallout from their selection decisions and Munster attack coach Mike Prendergast recognised the balance that has to be struck.

Murray’s game time has been limited since pulling up with a groin injury when winning his 100th Ireland cap against South Africa on November 5, while Earls has been unable due to injury to add to the 98th cap he earned on the historic series-winning tour of New Zealand last summer.

Speaking on Wednesday about the call by head coach Graham Rowntree to omit both scrum-half Murray and wing Earls from last week’s 27-23 home victory over Northampton Saints, Prendergast reiterated the duo’s worth to their province but insisted Munster remained the priority when it came to choosing a team.

"They're hugely important for us, massively important for us,” Prendergast said.

“They reacted as I thought they would, they're two incredibly professional guys that have been around the block and they're incredibly helpful on the pitch and off the pitch in meetings. Nothing changed from them and that's a credit to them because I know it wasn't easy for them, especially with the Six Nations around the corner.

“As we have spoken about and Graham alluded to, that was for last week. Every week, we sit down and thoroughly go through how we'll select our team on form and how we train. It was tough for them last week but this is a new week. They've been incredibly professional in terms of how they've applied themselves."

Prendergast added: "We've got to pick what we feel is best for the weekend. Looking at the Northampton game, that's what we felt was best for the team. That's our priority here as coaches for the club, for the team, and they're really tough decisions to make.

But that's what we're trying to build here, that bit of depth. Since the start of the year for different reasons, through injury and stuff, there has been a lot of young players and there's still lads coming back from injuries. So you can see that depth coming into fruition. Also, it just keeps pressure on everybody whether you're an international with 100 caps or you're a Munster player with 10 caps.”