Rory Best: Cardiff win can unlock glory year for 'different' Ireland

FAVOURITES to win it all, Ireland’s expectations for the Six Nations don’t even necessarily have to be about doing enough to take home the tin.

“I think ultimately, they will be fancying a Grand Slam,” is the verdict of former skipper, Rory Best.

As a player, Best would never have said such a thing out loud but it’s a full World Cup cycle since he waved goodbye to the green jersey and he holds very high standards for the current group and Head Coach, Andy Farrell.

But it’s not all simple.

“It’s an incredibly tough year to do it,” he begins.

“I think France and England, unfortunately for Ireland, having England last, by the time Steve Borthwick gets to his fifth game in charge, they are going to be a different animal than they were in the Autumn series and potentially at the start of the campaign.

“I think with Warren Gatland coming in, Wales at home becomes really difficult. But I look at the fixtures and I think, if they can get through that Wales game, it is almost a bit like 2018 where we looked at it back then, we didn’t talk about it publicly, but we felt if we could win the France game then we had three home games in the middle.”

He’s only getting going with the theory, as he expounds; “And I feel that the Cardiff game is a little bit like that. If we can get through that, then we come back home. And yes, they play a very, very good French team, but Ireland have beaten the world champions at home, they are historically strong at home with worse teams than this. So I wouldn’t bet against them beating France at home.

OLD FOE: Warren Gatland, who returns for a second stint as the Wales head coach, poses at the Wales Rugby Union photocall held at the Principality Stadium. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“Then you have Italy, a tricky test with Scotland and then England.

“So it’s not beyond the realms of possibility. I think a funny thing about the way the fixtures are set out, is Ireland can get to that first mini-break, two wins from two, full of confidence, momentum, everything going for them. But if they happen to come unstuck in Wales, and then you have France coming to the Aviva with the confidence, the class and the style they will bring, Ireland, it is as likely to be two from two defeats.

“And that’s what makes the Six Nations brilliant. But I think Ireland are capable of certainly a Championship and potentially a Grand Slam. It would be a massive marker to lay down with the quality of the Six Nations this year.”

As far as optimism goes, it’s off the charts positivity. Those walking about with pins to pop bubbles will inevitably point to Ireland’s recent history of peaking in the years just prior to World Cups, while others – if we are being cynical – have the metaphorical feet up.

Best gets it. But he feels this group are a different proposition.

“They have more depth than we had in 2018,” he begins the defence.

“When you look at the number of real quality options they have across the board, you are still a bit worried about tight-head prop and out-half. But that is no different than four years ago. I think it also emphasises the importance of that first game in Cardiff.”

When he thinks back to 2019, he pinpoints the loss at home to England as the moment it all began to unravel. They had been expected to win and when he is brutally honest with himself, their confidence levels went into a tailspin thereafter.

However, there was one man in that camp who is still there now as Head Coach and has spent the intervening years watching out for the danger signs.

“I think Andy Farrell will have learned a lot from having been on that journey four years ago and he is very much aware,” says Best.

“He will have learned a lot from that journey that he went on with Ireland. It was also four years ago and he has come through a lot as Ireland coach. When you look at his first couple of years, there was Covid, heavy losses, but he stuck to his guns.

“I think that’s what you have got to do in a World Cup year, you have got to believe that everything you have worked on for four years, will work, but you have also got to maintain momentum.”

