Kleyn: Snyman's return to field training is exciting for Munster players 

RG Snyman returned to training with the full Munster squad on Wednesday but while he still has no return date, his presence on the Thomond Park pitch has brought excitement to his team-mates, Jean Kleyn said.

South Africa’s World Cup-winning lock nearing a comeback from the second of two serious knee injuries that have blighted his time in Ireland, having joined Munster in the summer of 2020.

The 27-year-old has managed just four appearances in two-and-a-half seasons, sustaining his initial injury on his Munster debut in August 2020 and a second major setback in the third of three comeback games off the bench in October 2021.

Munster have said Snyman will not return this side of the Six Nations which runs from February 4 to March 18 but the Springbok took part in the squad’s warm-up and skills sessions in Limerick as preparations continued for Sunday’s crunch European pool finale at Toulouse as well as continuing his running rehab.

"I actually can't commend the man more,” fellow lock Kleyn said of Snyman on Wednesday. “He's had two years from hell in terms of not just his injuries, but family bereavements, being away from home as well during all of this.

“I think it speaks volumes of his character that he's still coming in every day, big smile on his face, always involved. He has been sitting in on meetings for the last two years and still trying to add even though he knows he's six or eight months out - obviously that's six to eight months ago.

PUT THROUGH HIS PACES: RG Snyman. ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

"There's not a single fella that's not excited to have him as part of the team and back in training, back on the pitch. He's a fella that slotted in incredibly well from the start, he's an incredibly likeable guy.

“His resilience is insane. I've never met a fella who has gone through more and maintained a more positive mindset. It's astonishing. I'd say if I was in the same position, I would just have thrown the towel in.

"Nothing seems to be able to keep him down for too long. He's a phenomenal guy. We're all very much looking forward to seeing him on the pitch again. He was involved during the warm up and a bit of skills today and you can just see that the man is just an athlete.

“He's a 6' 10", 135 kilo athlete, which is scary. So we're all looking forward to seeing him involved again. He's going to be a massive benefit to the team."

Munster have more immediate injury issues ahead of the weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup trip to the five-time European champions with a decision being made on the availability of fly-half/centre Jack Crowley later in the week after the 22-year-old injured an ankle in last Saturday’s pool win at home to Northampton Saints.

Tighthead prop Roman Salanoa will be similarly assessed after leaving the game against Northampton with an arm injury. Salanoa is being managed by Munster’s medical department before a decision is taken on his availability later in the week. His availability for Toulouse will be determined later in the week.

Wing Simon Zebo suffered a low-grade knee injury in training last week and is not available this week although Munster said he was not expected to be sidelined long-term.

There was some good news with hooker Diarmuid Barron having recovered from a shoulder injury he sustained against the Lions and returned to full team training.