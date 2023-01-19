'His dream is to play with Ireland' - Ike Anagu on verge of achieving long-term goal 

Richie Murphy has said that Ike Anagu will be fulfilling a long-held dream if he gets to line out for Ireland in the forthcoming U20s Six Nations Championship.

Born in Waterford, Anagu moved to South Africa over a decade ago before eventually joining the La Rochelle Academy in 2021. He remains eligible for the Springboks - and will qualify to represent France through the residency rule if he stays there for five years or more - but Murphy jumped at the chance to get him involved in the U20s set-up through the IQ Rugby programme once he became aware of his background.

He was named amongst a squad of 32 by head coach Murphy at the home office of team sponsor PwC in Dublin on Wednesday and the versatile back will be hoping to feature in the opening round clash against Wales at Colwyn Bay on February 3rd.

“He’s fitted in really well. He’s a very pleasant and hard-working young man. From a rugby point of view, like a number of the other lads, they are only 19 years of age and you can't forget that. When you see the size of them it makes you feel like you're looking at proper full internationals, but they are U20s,” Murphy acknowledged.

“He has a lot to learn, but is very hungry. He’s getting that information and that help through our coaches and the other players as well. He is very versatile. He plays most of his rugby as a centre over in La Rochelle. When you talk to him he talks and thinks probably more like an outside back for us.

“We have a very talented young man who's obviously Irish. We decided to make contact and see if he was interested in playing. Ike, in the conversations I’ve had with him, he’s told me that his dream is to play with Ireland. Let’s see where that goes.”

After the Grand Slam success of 2022, there will be considerable pressure on the current crop of Ireland U20s to scale similar heights in the coming weeks. Just three players - Diarmuid Mangan, Conor O’Tighearnaigh and James McNabney - remain from the squad that claimed full Championship honours last year, but Murphy does have an exciting crop at his disposal nonetheless.

There are seven Munster players named in the 32-strong squad, including the Sheahan brothers - Danny and Jacob - and Evan O’Connell, nephews to former Ireland stalwarts Frankie Sheahan and Paul O’Connell respectively. Shannon’s Gus Harrington is one of several players who misses out on the early stages of the Six Nations through injury, but Murphy acknowledged it was still difficult to whittle his selection down to just 32 names.

“Picking 32 players is tough. There’s been a high level of competition for places. For instance, we have four-second rows who are all over 6’6. All very good rugby players, so someone has to miss out there. There are five guys who can play in that position, but we can only put three in the squad,” Murphy added.

Ireland U20s Squad

Forwards (17): George Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster), George Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster), Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(captain), Conall Henchy (DUFC/Munster), Danny Sheahan (UCC/Munster), Ronan Foxe (Leinster/Old Belvedere), Fiachna Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht), Paddy McCarthy (DUFC/Leinster), Conor O'Tighearnaigh (DUFC/Leinster), Charlie Irvine (Queen's University/Ulster), Evan O'Connell (UL Bohemians/Munster), Joe Hopes (Queen’s University/Ulster), Jacob Sheahan (UCC/Munster), Diarmuid Mangan (UCD/Leinster), Ruadhán Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster), James McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster), Brian Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster).

Backs (15): Jack Oliver (Garryowen/Munster), Oscar Cawley (Naas/Leinster), Fintan Gunne (Terenure/Leinster), Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster), Matthew Lynch (DUFC/Leinster), Harry West (Buccaneers/Connacht), Sam Berman (DUFC/Leinster), Hugh Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht), Hugh Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster), John Devine (Corinthians/Connacht), Ike Anagu (La Rochelle/IQ Rugby), James Nicholson (UCD/Leinster), Rory Telfer (Queen’s University/Ulster), Henry McErlean (Terenure/Leinster), Noah Sheridan (Clontarf/Leinster).