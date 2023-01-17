Injured Woki omitted from France Six Nations squad as Cros, Willemse return

Woki, who plays in the second or back row, sustained the injury in Racing 92's 30-29 win over Harlequins in the Champions Cup on Sunday and will be out of action for six to eight weeks.
Injured Woki omitted from France Six Nations squad as Cros, Willemse return

INJURY BLOW: France's lock Cameron Woki. Pic:  ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Tue, 17 Jan, 2023 - 18:47
Reuters

France forward Cameron Woki, who fractured his hand last weekend, was left out of the country's Six Nations squad as head coach Fabien Galthie named his 42 players on Tuesday.

Woki, who plays in the second or back row, sustained the injury in Racing 92's 30-29 win over Harlequins in the Champions Cup on Sunday and will be out of action for six to eight weeks.

France, who will host the World Cup later this year, start their campaign away to Italy on Feb. 5.

Back rower Francois Cros and lock Paul Willemse are back in the squad after missing the autumn series because of injury, while Galthie also selected eight uncapped players, although only Louis Bielle-Biarrey has never been called up before.

Cros has only played a few seconds with Toulouse this season but is expected to be back in full action for the Six Nations tournament. Willemse has been starting for Montpellier on a regular basis since mid-December.

Les Bleus, who are on a 13-match winning streak, will be looking to become the first team to complete back-to-back Grand Slams in the Six Nations.

They will be without several other injured players, including centre Jonathan Danty and hooker Peato Mauvaka.

France squad 

Backs:

  • Romain Buros (Bordeaux-Begles) 
  • Melvyn Jaminet (Toulouse) 
  • Thomas Ramos (Toulouse) 
  • Louis Bielle-Biarrey (Bordeaux-Begles) 
  • Ethan Dumortier (Lyon) 
  • Damian Penaud (Clermont) 
  • Matthis Lebel (Toulouse)
  • Pierre-Louis Barassi (Toulouse) 
  • Julien Delbouis (Stade Francais) 
  • Gael Fickou (Racing 92) 
  • Emilien Gailleton (Pau) 
  • Yoram Moefana (Bordeaux-Begles) 
  • Antoine Hastoy (La Rochelle) 
  • Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles) 
  • Romain Ntamack (Toulouse) 
  • Leo Coly (Montpellier) 
  • Antoine Dupont (Toulouse) 
  • Nolann Le Garrec (Racing 92)

Forwards:

  • Gregory Alldritt (La Rochelle)
  • Alexandre Becognee (Montpellier) 
  • Paul Boudehent (La Rochelle) 
  • Yacouba Camara (Montpellier) 
  • Dylan Cretin (Lyon) 
  • Francois Cros (Toulouse) 
  • Anthony Jelonch (Toulouse) 
  • Sekou Macalou (Stade Francais)

More in this section

Ben Healy 10/1/2023 Gregor Townsend hails 'very good attacker' Ben Healy
Exeter Chiefs v Bath Rugby - Gallagher Premiership Rugby Ulster confirm signing of Dave Ewers from Exeter Chiefs
Warren Gatland file photo Ken Owens named Wales captain as Warren Gatland reveals Six Nations squad
<p>IMPORTANT FIGURE: Ulster’s Iain Henderson leaves the field with an injury last weekend. Pic: ©INPHO/James Crombie</p>

Henderson, Marshall ruled out of Ulster reckoning for Sale Sharks clash 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.244 s