Munster aiming to end special week by retaining Women's Interprovincial title

Munster travel to Connacht this Saturday looking to secure the perfect finale to what has been a truly memorable Women's Interprovincial Championship campaign.

While a draw would be enough for them to retain the title, they will head to the Sportsground looking to make it three wins out of three which will see them reclaim the silverware in style.

Either way there promises to be a significant celebration for the squad this weekend as Clodagh O’Halloran and Chloe Pearse get the chance to properly celebrate their engagement, confirmed on the Musgrave Park pitch in the aftermath of last Saturday's victory over Leinster.

"Hopefully if we get the win and retain the cup then the engagement party might be Saturday night, Sunday night, and maybe Monday night as well," jokes assistant coach Fiona Hayes, who knows Munster are set to face a difficult opponent.

"Obviously we are delighted for Chloe and Clodagh but that had to be parked. At the start of the session on Monday we had a chat about it but then we parked it. We went into training and it was as grueling as ever because there are people trying to get their spots for that last game and there are a lot of places up for grabs.

"It's going to be a very different game to our two previous games physicality wise, we have made the girls very aware of that. Looking at Connacht in their two opening games as well, they absolutely bring it for the first half and it's really intense rugby. We are looking to withstand that pressure and then start to play our own game after that.

"I've been there where you are thinking ahead, you are thinking about Saturday night going out but we have addressed that. Every game is a cup final essentially but we didn't have to spend too much time on it, they knew and they are very focussed. We know that we are going into this game and it's not won. It doesn't matter that we might only need one point, victory is what will make us enjoy that cup even more.

"We want to win the Interpros but we want to win the Interpros by beating every team out there. It's about legacy now. The exciting thing with this group is that they are young enough to start their own legacy.

"In the last few years we have seen a lot of Dublin teams dominate so I think it would be very good for Munster to be able to go out and win an Interpros. If you can look at winning two in a row you are showing that there is serious talent down here in the province."