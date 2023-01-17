Henderson, Marshall ruled out of Ulster reckoning for Sale Sharks clash 

Ulster will need to plan without the experienced duo of Iain Henderson and Luke Marshall for their Heineken Champions Cup clash with Sale Sharks this weekend.
The province are set to welcome Sharks to the Kingspan Stadium on Saturday, but will be without the services of lock Henderson, who suffered a concussion in last weekend's agonising defeat to Heineken Champions Cup holders, La Rochelle, while centre Marshall misses out after sustaining a chest injury in the same fixture.
Ulster continue to be light in numbers in the out-half ranks, with Billy Burns' injury to be monitored by the club's medical team throughout the week, while Jake Flannery will miss out on any involvement this coming weekend.
An Ulster statement on the pair read: "Jake Flannery is currently unavailable for selection having sustained a hamstring injury during training last week.
"Billy Burns suffered a calf injury during the pre-match warm-up in La Rochelle. His fitness for selection this week will be monitored through the coming week."