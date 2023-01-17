Henderson, Marshall ruled out of Ulster reckoning for Sale Sharks clash 

Ulster will need to plan without the experienced duo of Iain Henderson and Luke Marshall for their Heineken Champions Cup clash with Sale Sharks this weekend.

The province are set to welcome Sharks to the Kingspan Stadium on Saturday, but will be without the services of lock Henderson, who suffered a concussion in last weekend's agonising defeat to Heineken Champions Cup holders, La Rochelle, while centre Marshall misses out after sustaining a chest injury in the same fixture.