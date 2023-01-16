Survey shows fans not in favour of booze ban during Ireland rugby games

Alcohol will continue to be sold at Ireland rugby games after a survey conducted by the IRFU showed the majority of fans would not be in favour of a ban.

Almost seven out of 10 fans say they would not support a ban on alcohol being brought into the Aviva stadium seating area during a match.

The findings were gathered across Ireland’s November series clashes with South Africa and Australia. Some 744 supporters over the age of 18 were surveyed before and after the games at the Aviva Stadium as part of this research.

A statement released by the IRFU in relation to the research reads that “a significant majority of supporters wish to continue to enjoy the option of having a drink in the bowl during the game."

The study also found that 25% of the respondents said they felt people coming back with drinks during the game “greatly diminishes their experience of the game.”

The statement adds: “Arising from these findings, a restriction on supporters’ ability to enjoy drinks at their seat is not considered an appropriate measure to take.”

The key findings included:

Almost 7 in 10 (68%) of the sample claimed they would not support a ban on alcohol being brought into the stadium bowl during a match. This number rises to 74% when the likely negative impact of such a move is explained.

Almost 7 in 10 (68%) across both games planned to have an alcoholic beverage during the games.

1 in 4 (25%) felt people getting up and coming back with drinks during the game greatly diminishes their experience of the game.

As part of the IRFU’s initiatives, the following actions will be trialled during Ireland’s upcoming Six Nations games:

Piloting new protocols for access and egress to the bowl during the game in certain locations.

Running a multi-channel communications campaign for all attending the matches to be mindful of fellow supporters on leaving and returning to seats during the game.

Engaging with the stadium bar and catering operators to improve pre-match and half-time service times.

Security and stewarding will be encouraging people to be respectful of others around re-entry to the bowl.