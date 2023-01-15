Love Victorious: Munster players get engaged on the pitch following win over Leinster

Chloe Pearse of Munster, right, is proposed to by partner and teammate Clodagh O'Halloran after the Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship Round Two match between Munster and Leinster at Musgrave Park, Cork. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Sun, 15 Jan, 2023 - 18:24
Michelle McGlynn

There were huge celebrations on the pitch at Musgrave Park on Saturday - and not just because Munster beat Leinster.

It turned out to be a day that players Clodagh O'Halloran and Chloe Pearse will never forget as they got engaged on the pitch, after the final whistle.

After the match, surrounded by their teammates, Clodagh got down on one knee and asked her girlfriend to marry her.

Clearly stunned by the moment, Chloe said yes amid tears of joy.

The couple embraced as their teammates cheered. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Photos of the gorgeous moment show the entire team ecstatic as they celebrated their friends' engagement. There were emotional scenes with cheers and hugs all around.

Munster Rugby shared the news and pictures on their Twitter account, writing: "So there was some extra special scenes here in Musgrave Park as Clodagh O'Halloran proposed to Chloe Pearse. She said yes! Congratulations Clodagh and Chloe!"

The tweet garnered thousands of likes as fans rushed to congratulate the happy couple.

An elated Chloe Pearse after getting engaged. Picture Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

The newly engaged pair have yet to comment and surely spent the remainder of the weekend enjoying the moment and celebrating with friends and family.

Unfortunately, they will not be able to savour the moment for too long as it's back to work next week.

Their victory over Leinster has lined their side up to play Connacht this coming weekend.

It will be a big match for them as Munster will claim the inter-provincial title if they can defeat Connacht.

