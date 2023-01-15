'Something special' brewing in Munster women's rugby

Maeve Óg O'Leary believes Munster are brewing 'something special' after moving within 80 minutes of retaining their Vodafone Women's Interpro crown.

Busy flanker O'Leary was the player-of-the-match as Munster made it two bonus point wins out of two by beating arch rivals Leinster 26-17 at Musgrave Park.

Facing Connacht at the Sportsground in next Saturday's final round, Niamh Briggs' side hold a five-point lead at the top of the table, with scoring difference also in their favour.

"It was a hugely intense game," admitted O'Leary afterwards. "We kind of left it to the last minute (with Stephanie Carroll's bonus point try), it was a nail-biting one. We knew it was going to be like that, it always is against Leinster.

"I'm so unbelievably proud of this squad. Proud to be part of it and we have something special here. I'm so happy to come out this side (of the result)."

Jenny Murphy and Deirbhile Nic a Bháird ran in their third tries of the tournament in an explosive start in Cork, before prop Róisín Ormond's 22nd-minute effort from close range handed Munster a 14-7 half-time lead.

Clodagh O'Halloran, who crossed while Murphy was in the sin bin, traded tries with Elise O'Byrne-White during a tight third quarter, but Aoife Dalton capitalised on an O'Leary yellow card to bring Leinster back within four points.

However, Munster, who have not won back-to-back titles since 2015, finished the stronger with replacement Ciara Farrell slicing through midfield before Carroll clinched a memorable victory via Nicole Cronin's long skip pass.

Second row O'Halloran will remember the day even more for her post-match proposal to team-mate Chloe Pearse, who said 'yes' as the Munster players and coaching staff erupted in celebration around them.

Speaking about the squad's close bond and drive to succeed, the 22-year-old O'Leary revealed: " During the week 'Briggsy' got us writing down what it means to us to play in (the Interpros). Some girls had that it was their life goal, and I think that kind of epitomises what Munster is.

"This squad is hugely special. We've been working hard, we're cohesive, we're like a family. We had no other option in our head except to come out on top today."

Meanwhile, Clara Barrett celebrated her 19th birthday a little early with a brace of tries in Connacht's 25-19 bonus point win over Ulster.

Ireland Under-18 winger Barrett, who turns 19 on Thursday, scored in each half at a wet and windy Kingspan Stadium, with her 69th-minute score confirming Lyndon Jones' side as deserved winners.

Captain Beth Cregan also touched down twice for Ulster, who trailed 20-0 at half-time. However, Nicole Fowley and Shannon Touhey sent Barrett over to seal the result, before Niamh Marley's late consolation score for the hosts.

MUNSTER: A Corey (UL Bohs), A Doyle (Railway Union), S Nunan (UL Bohs), R Allen (UL Bohs), A McInerney (UL Bohs); N Cronin (UL Bohs), M Wall (UL Bohs); R Ormond (Ballincollig), K Sheehan (UL Bohs), F Reidy (UL Bohs), C O’Halloran (UL Bohs), C Bennett (UL Bohs), D Wall (Blackrock College), M Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College), D Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere).

Replacements (UL Bohs unless stated): C Pearse for K Sheehan (48), E Cahill for Reidy (65), K Flannery for Allen (65), G Coombes (Ballincollig) for Bennett (71), C Farrell for Ormond, S Carroll (Railway Union) for Nunan (both 75).

LEINSTER: E Roberts (Wicklow); E O’Byrne-White (Dublin University), A Dalton (Tullamore), J Murphy (Old Belvedere), A Doyle (Tullow); D O’Brien (Tullow), M Scuffil-McCabe (Garda Westmanstown); A Moore (Blackrock College), J Keating (Old Belvedere), C Haney (St. Mary’s College), A McDermott (Railway Union), E Corri (Portlaoise), N O’Dowd (Old Belvedere), M Boyne (Dublin University), H O’Connor (CYM).

Replacements: M Collis (Greystones) for Moore (48), L Callan (Railway Union) for Keating (61), A Hughes (Tullamore) for O'Byrne-White (62), E Anthony (Old Belvedere) for Corri, V Dabanovich O'Mahony (Old Belvedere) for Haney (both 67).

Referee: Andrew Fogarty (IRFU)