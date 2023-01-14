La Rochelle break Ulster hearts with last gasp win

Prop Joel Sclavi crashed over with the clock in the red as Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle came from behind to break Ulster hearts at the end of a hard-fought and low-scoring Champions Cup encounter played in dreadful conditions at Stade Marcel Deflandre.

The visitors had been on course for a 3-0 win, courtesy of Nathan Doak’s 64th-minute penalty, before the Argentinian front row - who had been on since the 10th minute following an injury to Thierry Paiva - scored beside the posts following a long period of relentless La Rochelle second-half pressure.

Antoine Hastoy converted to make the final score 7-3 and ensure La Rochelle became the second Top 14 side to make certain of a last-16 place with a pool phase match to place, after Toulouse had qualified earlier with a win at Sale Sharks.

But forget the low score, this was a fascinating old-school encounter.

The first match in December had been switched from the Kingspan to the Aviva because of a frozen pitch and played - controversially - in front of only a few hundred of the French side’s supporters. But Marcel Deflandre was a 16,000 sell-out for the 76th consecutive match, despite atmospheric conditions that would make even hardened Connacht fans pause and reconsider their life choices. For a moment.

The weather meant it was always going to be a difficult match - not one for either side’s flying backs. But the crowd was in full voice as the two sides went toe-to-toe in lashing rain on the pitch in front of them.

Kyle Hatherall had withdrawn from the hosts’ squad at the last minute, and was replaced on the bench by Thomas Lavault, while Ben Moxham came on to the bench for Ulster, after Billy Burns pulled up during the warm-up. Paiva was an early casualty, leaving the pitch with a shoulder injury in the 10th minute, and Ulster’s Luke Marshall was replaced by Moxham in the 28th-minute with a rib injury as players on either side gave or asked for no quarter.

The hosts had decided to stare straight into the teeth of the gale in the opening period. It was a policy that could have backfired. With the wind at their backs, Ulster had the Top 14’s third-placed side at their mercy more than once. The hosts were perhaps fortunate that they only lost Paul Boudehent to a yellow card during a penalty-strewn period on their own line late in the first 40.

Referee Nika Amashukeli warned Gregory Alldritt that more cards would follow, after disallowing Rob Lyttle’s touchdown for a forward pass, as the French side infringed and infringed again in desperate defence under immense pressure.

But Ulster failed to make their pressure count, and the sides went in at halftime 0-0.

After Doak had put Ulster ahead, the roles were reversed in the second period, with the visitors under the pump on their line, giving up penalty after penalty, and on a referee’s card warning. But, like La Rochelle in the first 40, they looked to have survived. Until one penalty too many allowed the hosts to get within touching distance of the tryline, and Sclavi shattered their hopes.

Scorers for La Rochelle: Try - Sclavi; Con - Hastoy.

Scorers for Ulster: Pen - Doak.

La Rochelle: Dulin; Thomas (Rhule 40’), Seuteni, Favre, Pierre Boudehent; Hastoy, Berjon (Kerr-Barlow 40’); Paul Boudehent, Alldritt, Bourdeau; Picquette (Lavault 74’), Dillane (Sazy 61’); Colombe (Kuntelia 75’), Lagrange (Lespiaucq 66’), Paiva (Sclavi 10’).

Replacements not used: Popelin.

Ulster: Lowry; Lyttle, Moore, Marshall (Moxham 28’), Stockdale; Madigan, Doak; Timoney, Vermeulen, Henderson (McCann 62’), Treadwell (Sheridan 59’), O'Connor; Toomaga-Allen (Warwick 71’), Herring (Andrew 66’), Sutherland (O'Sullivan 61’).

Replacements not used: McDonald, McIlroy.