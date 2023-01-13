Team news: Ross Byrne handed chance to stake Six Nations claim, Madigan returns to start for Ulster, Carty and Forde form 10-12 axis for Connacht 

OPPORTUNITY: Head coach Leo Cullen and Ross Byrne. Pic: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Fri, 13 Jan, 2023 - 12:28
Shane Donovan

Ross Byrne has been afforded the chance to stake a claim for a spot in Andy Farrell's Six Nations squad, after the out-half was named to start for Leinster against Gloucester at Kingsholm Stadium this Saturday (kick-off, 1pm).

Byrne is battling for a Six Nations squad berth, with Munster's Jack Crowley likely to be his main competitor for the third out-half spot in the squad (If Johnny Sexton is deemed fit). 

Leinster boss Leo Cullen has named Byrne alongside Jamison Gibson Park in the half-backs for the trip to the English outfit, while 50-capper in waiting Hugo Keenan is named at full-back. 

Garry Ringrose returns to captain the side, while Keenan is joined in the back-three by Jordan Larmour and Jimmy O’Brien. Ringrose is partnered in the centre by the versatile Jamie Osborne.

Up front, Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, and Michael Ala'alatoa pack down together in the scrum. Ross Molony and James Ryan are paired together in the second row, with Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, and Caelan Doris rounding out the pack.

In the replacements, Cian Healy is set to make his 100th European appearance for the province. 

Gloucester: G Barton; J May, C Harris, S Atkinson, O Thorley; S Carreras, B Meehan; V Rapava-Ruskin, G McGuigan, K Gotovtsev; F Clarke, M Alemanno; R Ackermann, L Ludlow (capt), B Morgan. 

Replacements: S Blake, H Elrington, C Knight, C Jordan, J Clement, S Varney, B Twelvetrees, T Seabrook.

Leinster: H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose (capt), J Osborne, J O'Brien; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, M Ala’alatoa; R Molony, J Ryan; R Baird, J van der Flier, C Doris. 

Replacements: R Kelleher, M Milne, C Healy, B Deeny, J Conan, N McCarthy, H Byrne, L Turner.

Referee: Pierre Brousset

Ulster (v La Rochelle): M Lowry; R Lyttle, S Moore, L Marshall, J Stockdale, I Madigan, N Doak; R Sutherland, R Herring, J Toomaga-Allen, A O’Connor, K Treadwell, I Henderson (capt), N Timoney, D Vermeulen

Replacements: J Andrew, E Sullivan, A Warwick, H Sheridan, D McCann, M McDonald, B Burns, E McIlroy.

Challenge Cup 

Connacht (v Brive): M Hansen; J Porch, B Ralston, C Forde, A Wootton; J Carty (capt), C Reilly; P Dooley, D Heffernan, F Bealham; J Murphy, N Murray; C Prendergast, C Oliver, J Butler.

Replacements: D Tierney-Martin, J Duggan, J Aungier, L Fifita, C Booth, K Marmion, T Daly, C Fitzgerald.

