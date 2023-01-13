Team news: Ross Byrne handed chance to stake Six Nations claim, Madigan returns to start for Ulster, Carty and Forde form 10-12 axis for Connacht 

Ross Byrne has been afforded the chance to stake a claim for a spot in Andy Farrell's Six Nations squad, after the out-half was named to start for Leinster against Gloucester at Kingsholm Stadium this Saturday (kick-off, 1pm).

Byrne is battling for a Six Nations squad berth, with Munster's Jack Crowley likely to be his main competitor for the third out-half spot in the squad (If Johnny Sexton is deemed fit).