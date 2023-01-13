Munster ring changes for Saints clash as Murray and Earls left out

Captain Peter O’Mahony leads a host of frontline players returning to the Munster team for Saturday’s crunch Heineken Champions Cup pool clash with Northampton Saints while Graham Rowntree has handed a first European start to prop Roman Salanoa.

Head coach Rowntree has made nine changes and one positional switch to the starting line-up which claimed a bonus-point, 33-3 BKT URC win over the Lions in Cork last Friday. Flanker O’Mahony, lock Tadhg Beirne and fly-half Joey Carbery all return to the side having been rested under IRFU player welfare protocols while scrum-half Craig Casey, centre Antoine Frisch and wing Calvin Nash come back into the backline after being given last weekend off.

There is no place in the 23 for veteran internationals Conor Murray or Keith Earls while Rowntree’s decision to start Salanoa at tighthead prop also represents something of a changing of the guard with the Munster boss sticking to his stated principle of selecting on form alone.

Dave Kilcoyne is promoted from last week’s bench to start at loosehead prop with Niall Scannell coming in at hooker for the injure Diarmuid Barron, who sustained a shoulder injury shortly after kick-off against the Lions at Musgrave Park.

Beirne partners Jean Kleyn in the second row with Gavin Coombes returning to his more familiar position at No.8 in a back row featuring Jack O’Donoghue at blindside and O’Mahony on the openside.

Casey and Carbery renew their half-back partnership with Crowley and Frisch starting together in the centres for the third time this season. Nash joins fellow wing Shane Daly and full-back Mike Haley in the back three.

Wing and try scorer last week Liam Coombes, scrum-half Paddy Patterson and back-rowers John Hodnett and Alex Kendellen, all retain their places in the matchday 23 by moving onto the bench.

Last Friday’s starters, centre Malakai Fekitoa and fly-half Ben Healy, drop out of the squad to face the Saints while scrum-half Murray, tighthead Stephen Archer, lock Cian Hurley, back-rower Jack O’Sullivan and backs Dan Goggin and Patrick Campbell all miss out this weekend having featured off the bench against the Lions.

Saints, without a win in Europe after two pool rounds, have continued their inconsistent form since their 17-6 home defeat to Munster on December 18, hammering Harlequins 46-17 on January 1 then losing 35-12 at Exeter Chiefs last weekend.

Northampton director of rugby Phil Dowson has made four changes to the side that started at Sandy Park last Saturday, with England and Lions forward Courtney Lawes, fly-half Fin Smith, lock David Ribbans and centre Rory Hutchinson all returning to the starting line-up as Saints bid to win at Thomond Park for the first time having come close on their last visit in 2011, when Ronan O’Gara snatched victory from their grasp with a match-winning drop goal at the death.

MUNSTER: M Haley; C Nash, A Frisch, J Crowley, S Daly; J Carbery, C Casey; D Kilcoyne, N Scannell, R Salanoa; J Kleyn, T Beirne; J O’Donoghue, P O’Mahony - captain, G Coombes.

Replacements: S Buckley, J Wycherley, J Ryan, J Hodnett, A Kendellen, P Patterson, R Scannell, L Coombes.

NORTHAMPTON SAINTS: G Furbank; T Freeman; M Proctor, R Hutchinson, J Ramm; F Smith, A Mitchell; A Waller, M Haywood, P Hill; D Ribbans, A Moon; L Salakaia-Loto, C Lawes, L Ludlam – captain.

Replacements: R Smith, E Waller, A Petch, A Coles, A Scott-Young, C Braley, F Dingwall, C Skosan.

Referee: Tual Trainini (France) end