Briggs makes two changes to Munster side for Leinster clash after Breen injury 

After picking up a knock in the 34-0 win over Ulster in their opening Interpro clash, Enya Breen is replaced in the line-up by the experienced Rachel Allen.
Briggs makes two changes to Munster side for Leinster clash after Breen injury 

NEXT CHALLENGE: Munster head coach Niamh Briggs speaks to her team. Pic: ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Fri, 13 Jan, 2023 - 12:24
Shane Donovan

Munster head coach Niamh Briggs has made two changes to the Munster starting XV for the clash against Leinster at Musgrave Park on Saturday (kick-off, 12.15pm).

After picking up a knock in the 34-0 win over Ulster in their opening Interpro clash, Enya Breen is replaced in the line-up by the experienced Rachel Allen.

The other change to the side sees UL Bohs' Alana McInerney start on the left wing. The pack is unchanged from last weekend, with Róisín Ormond packing down alongside Kate Sheehan and Fiona Reidy in the front-row with Clodagh O’Halloran and Claire Bennett named in the second-row.

Dorothy Wall, Maeve Óg O’Leary and Deirbhile Nic a Bháird complete the forward pack. 

Aoife Doyle and Aoife Corey join McInerney in the back three, while Allen and Stephanie Nunan are paired in the centre. Muirne Wall and captain Nicole Cronin continue their half-back partnership from last week

Munster: A Corey (UL Bohemian RFC); A Doyle (Railway Union RFC), S Nunan (UL Bohemian RFC), R Allen (UL Bohemian RFC), A McInerney (UL Bohemian RFC); N Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC) (C), M Wall (UL Bohemian RFC); R Ormond (Ballincollig RFC), K Sheehan (UL Bohemian RFC), F Reidy (UL Bohemian RFC); C O’Halloran (UL Bohemian RFC), C Bennett (UL Bohemian RFC); D Wall (Blackrock College RFC), M Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC), D Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere RFC).

Replacements: C Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC), G Coombes (Ballincollig RFC), E Cahill (UL Bohemian RFC), S Garrett (UL Bohemian RFC), C Farrell (UL Bohemian RFC), K Flannery (UL Bohemian RFC), S Carroll (Railway Union RFC), L Sheehan (Exeter Chiefs).

More in this section

Owen Farrell file photo Owen Farrell conundrum is first big test for Borthwick as England coach
RUGBYU-FRA-TOP14-LA ROCHELLE-CASTRES Ronan O’Gara: So many players have become too robotic
Keith Earls and Robbie Henshaw in the dressing room before the game 2/2/2019 Six Nations to get 'Drive To Survive' treatment with new Netflix documentary series
<p>BIG CALLS: Munster head coach Graham Rowntree during a squad training session at Thomond Park in Limerick this week. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile</p>

Munster ring changes for Saints clash as Murray and Earls left out

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.305 s