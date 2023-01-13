Briggs makes two changes to Munster side for Leinster clash after Breen injury 

Munster head coach Niamh Briggs has made two changes to the Munster starting XV for the clash against Leinster at Musgrave Park on Saturday (kick-off, 12.15pm).
After picking up a knock in the 34-0 win over Ulster in their opening Interpro clash, Enya Breen is replaced in the line-up by the experienced Rachel Allen.
The other change to the side sees UL Bohs' Alana McInerney start on the left wing. The pack is unchanged from last weekend, with Róisín Ormond packing down alongside Kate Sheehan and Fiona Reidy in the front-row with Clodagh O’Halloran and Claire Bennett named in the second-row.
Dorothy Wall, Maeve Óg O’Leary and Deirbhile Nic a Bháird complete the forward pack.
Aoife Doyle and Aoife Corey join McInerney in the back three, while Allen and Stephanie Nunan are paired in the centre. Muirne Wall and captain Nicole Cronin continue their half-back partnership from last week
A Corey (UL Bohemian RFC); A Doyle (Railway Union RFC), S Nunan (UL Bohemian RFC), R Allen (UL Bohemian RFC), A McInerney (UL Bohemian RFC); N Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC) (C), M Wall (UL Bohemian RFC); R Ormond (Ballincollig RFC), K Sheehan (UL Bohemian RFC), F Reidy (UL Bohemian RFC); C O’Halloran (UL Bohemian RFC), C Bennett (UL Bohemian RFC); D Wall (Blackrock College RFC), M Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC), D Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere RFC).
C Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC), G Coombes (Ballincollig RFC), E Cahill (UL Bohemian RFC), S Garrett (UL Bohemian RFC), C Farrell (UL Bohemian RFC), K Flannery (UL Bohemian RFC), S Carroll (Railway Union RFC), L Sheehan (Exeter Chiefs).