Six Nations to get 'Drive To Survive' treatment with new Netflix documentary series

The streaming giant says cameras will follow all the teams competing in this year's tournament.
WIRED FOR SOUND: Keith Earls and Robbie Henshaw in the Ireland dressing room. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Thu, 12 Jan, 2023 - 17:10
Simon Lewis

This year’s Six Nations championship is set to get the Drive to Survive treatment after streaming giant Netflix announced an exclusive, behind-the-scenes documentary series on the chase for the 2023 title.

The series, with “Six Nations” as its working title, is set to premiere in 2024 and was one of several new sporting documentaries announced by the streaming platform that broke new ground with its initial foray into the genre, “Formula 1: Drive to Survive”.

Netflix is promising an “exclusive, inside look at the international rugby tournament” from the tournament organisers and producers behind Drive to Survive, whose previous productions include the critically acclaimed and award-winning documentaries from director Asif Kapadia: “Senna”, “Maradona” and “Amy”.

A press release posted by Netflix on Thursday said the plan was for “Six Nations”, “to get fans closer than ever to this year’s Guinness Six Nations Championship,” which starts on February 4 when Ireland play Wales in Cardiff.

“The series will take us inside the exhilarating world of the oldest and greatest annual international rugby tournament, giving fans an insight into pulsating behind the scenes moments, as the best teams in Europe battle it out in some of the biggest matches in the rugby calendar to take home the prestigious trophy.” Netflix said it had also given the green light to an untitled FIFA World Cup docuseries looking back at the tournament in Qatar featuring exclusive, behind-the-scenes footage of all 32 teams, which is scheduled for release this summer while golf series “Full Swing”, featuring Rory McIlroy and other PGA Tour stars, will premiere next month on February 15.

