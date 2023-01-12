Six Nations to get 'Drive To Survive' treatment with new Netflix documentary series

This year’s Six Nations championship is set to get the Drive to Survive treatment after streaming giant Netflix announced an exclusive, behind-the-scenes documentary series on the chase for the 2023 title.

The series, with “Six Nations” as its working title, is set to premiere in 2024 and was one of several new sporting documentaries announced by the streaming platform that broke new ground with its initial foray into the genre, “Formula 1: Drive to Survive”.