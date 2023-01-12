Watch: Last gasp O'Donovan try helps Bantry make Munster Senior Cup history 

Relative newcomers to this competition, the Cork school shaded a thrilling contest, but had looked certain to suffer a heart-breaking loss when Harry Gleeson crossed the whitewash for his second try in stoppage time.
HISTORY: The Bantry school ran out 23-10 winners by the end of the enthralling final minutes. Pic: @CPBheanntrai/Twitter

Thu, 12 Jan, 2023 - 15:42
Tom Clancy, University of Limerick North Campus

Glenstal Abbey 19-23 Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí  

Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí made history by securing a first-ever win in the Munster Senior Schools Cup, thanks to a last-gasp try from Michael O’Donovan. 

This round one clash, switched to the University of Limerick’s all-weather pitch, was played with a swirling wind that impacted both sides at various times.

Bantry were making their second-ever appearance at this stage, having lost 31-3 to Castletroy 12 months ago.

Dylan Hicks, one of those who played last season, opened the scoring with a penalty, one of three he'd land in a superb overall display. Glenstall, coached by Ian Keatley, took a rare opening midway through the half, as a good counter ruck allowed Sam O’Farrell to race beneath the posts from his own half.

Hicks’ chip and chase bounced favourably for him but kindly for Ciaran O’Sullivan who got the first Bantry try on 27 minutes. The Limerick school were able to finish the half with a try from Gleeson who powered over in the corner. The half time score was 12-10 in favour of Glenstall.

In a scrappy third quarter, Hicks pushed his side back into the lead, landing two perfect penalties from near 40 meters, impressive considering the testing wind.

It looked like Bantry could and would hold on, but Glenstall began to carry better and forced a third five-pointer, thanks to the impressive Gleeson. Killian Brennan’s penalty made it 19-16, with nearly two minutes of stoppage time played.

Bantry opted not to kick for the posts to force a replay when they were awarded a tenth penalty of the second half. 

They tapped and inched closer before being awarded another penalty, which, instinctively, O’Donovan picked and tapped and went over for the winning score. 

Hicks gleefully converted to seal a historic afternoon for the new kids on the Munster Schools Rugby block.

GLENSTAL ABBEY: K Brennan; S Hanly, C Woodcock, S O’Farrell, R Concannon; D Lehane, F Connolly; H Gleeson, P Frawley, J Cunningham-Ash, E Keena, B Gabor, P O’Neill, M Kennedy, G Woodcock.

Subs: L Himmelreich for Keena, S McCormack for B Gabor (both 55), M Bennett for Lehane (75).

COLÁISTE POBAIL BHEANNTRAÍ: O Wiseman; C O’Brien, J O’Sullivan, M O’Donovan, E Reynolds; D Hicks, S O’Donovan; P O’Sullivan, D McSweeney, J J Nicholas, S O’Shea, C O’Sullivan, A Kelleher, S O’Donoghue, F Barry ©.

Subs: B Clancy for Barry (inj – 31), D Kingston for Reynolds (ht), E Reynolds for O’Brien (65).

REFEREE: Mike Reidy.

