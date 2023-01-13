Lawler can raise our individual games to another level, says O'Donoghue

In a sport in which success is measured by marginal improvements, Jack O’Donoghue believes incoming skills coach Mossy Lawler could make all the difference to Munster’s quest for silverware.

Lawler, 42, will join Graham Rowntree’s coaching ticket this summer after eight years at Connacht, where the former Munster winger is currently attack and skills coach.

The Limerick man will add his name to fellow assistants Andi Kyriacou, Denis Leamy and Mike Prendergast all of whom he spent time with as a team-mate during his seven-season, 67-cap career in red.

Back-rower O’Donoghue played with Lawler in his early days at UL Bohemian and he is excited at what his former team-mate will add to Munster’s evolution under Rowntree.

"Yeah, extremely delighted with the appointment,” O’Donoghue said. “When I first went to Bohs, myself and Mossy played together and his professionalism and the way he viewed the game back then when I was only a young fella, he was seeing the game develop way quicker than anyone else and to have that on your team...

"I think coming on board as skills coach takes some pressure off the other coaches and then you can sit down with Mossy and talk through certain individual situations in a game, be it from a forward's point of view, off-loading, I think we'll be able to take our individual game to another level, our handling skills and stuff like that because he's all over that.

"That will benefit our attack shape going forward, that we'll maybe be able to throw a sweep pass out the back and you're going to know our 10 is going to be at a certain angle and you just have to leave it up there.

"It will make us harder to defend against. It's a really good appointment and I'm really looking forward to seeing him come in.”