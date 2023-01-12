'Every week is knockout rugby' - Sheehan and Munster taking it game by game 

Munster may have got their Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship title defence off to the perfect start with a 34-0 victory over Ulster but Kate Sheehan is refusing to classify this Saturday’s clash with Leinster as the 2023 decider.

Both provinces, who will meet at Musgrave Park (12.15pm) in round two of the championship, enjoyed emphatic wins on the opening day of this season’s interpros with Leinster emerging 38-10 victors over Connacht at Energia Park.

That brings together the competition’s two dominant sides this weekend in a game described by many as determining the destination of the trophy but Munster’s hooker takes issue with such descriptions and is determined to not to look beyond the challenge facing her side in Cork.

“We’re just taking it game by game. Every week is knockout rugby because you have to win all three games. I think it would be disrespectful of me to say that because it isn’t that long ago that Connacht beat us.

“So they’ll go away and work on the stuff that went wrong for them at the weekend. I’ve clubmates playing in Connacht and they will put it up against us but this week we’re just focusing in on Leinster and the areas that we need to improve on.

“We know it’s going to take a full 80-minute performance against Leinster and any mistakes we make we know they’ll punish us. So that’s our focus this week. It’s the win, it’s not the overall championship. It’s just coming away out of Musgrave Park satisfied with our performance.”

While Sheehan said Munster were “proud to come away with the nil" against Ulster, she acknowledged the southern province will have to raise their performance levels to see off Leinster.

"Our discipline definitely was something we were disappointed with. We know we can't cough up as many penalties against Leinster, they have a kicker who can hit from any range on the park and that will punish us.

"So, we'll focus on our ruck and around our discipline as well."

That Sheehan made her UL Bohemian debut at age 16 in 2005/06 alongside current club and provincial head coach Niamh Briggs is not lost on the hooker, now 34, who marvels at the quality of today’s younger generation of team-mates.

"It is different,” she said. "I've been very lucky, the standard is constantly changing. I think we had six new caps at the weekend, it's really pleasing to see them come through.

"Now you can tell, they're coming in at 18 and they can play.

"At the start of our AIL season Kate Flannery was thrown straight in, she just slotted in. She evolved as the season went on, but you could tell they've played rugby before. It's not people starting at 21, 22, 23. They were in playing minis.

"You can see the great work that's going on in the provinces, and in Munster with the Ennis girls … Fethard... it might look like one club (UL Bohs players dominating the Munster squad), but other clubs are feeding into it and the girls are immensely proud of their clubs and representing their clubs for their provinces is an honour."