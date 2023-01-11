'In the corner of my eye I caught that Rog was back...' - Leamy reclimbs the 41 steps to heaven

Watching it back 11-and-a-bit years later still has you on the end of your seat, your nerves on edge and heart in mouth, and that’s just as an onlooker.

What Denis Leamy remembers of Munster’s 41 phases and the Ronan O’Gara drop goal that finally sunk Northampton Saints the last time they visited Thomond Park is as crystal clear as the images that still unfold on YouTube.

The crisp, peerless commentary of Sky’s Miles Harrison perfectly captures that memorable endgame in November 2011 as Saints grimly defended a 21-20 lead against a Munster side desperate not to succumb to a home Heineken Cup pool defeat.

Leamy, who had replaced James Coughlan with 15 minutes to go, more than played his part in the heroics that began with a Munster scrum on 77:55 and ended when the ball sailed over the crossbar on 83:40.

His black scrum cap and the number 20 on his red jersey was prominent throughout as the visitors held their ground for most of those phases on their 10-metre line yet it is not readily remembered that it was the back-rower who threw the pass out of the ruck and into the pocket from where O’Gara launched his match-winning kick that broke Northampton hearts.

If anything remotely approaches the drama when Munster welcome the Saints back to Limerick on Saturday afternoon then supporters of both sides had better prepare for some teeth-clenching anxiety.

Leamy himself still has skin in the game, of course, as Munster’s first-season defence coach but he was happy to go down memory lane this week when the subject arose.

"I remember coming off the bench and (team manager) Shaun Payne saying to me: 'be disciplined'. I nearly had a conniption on the side of the pitch, I was like 'just leave me alone, I want to come on and make an impact! Don't be talking to me about my discipline!'

"Then I come on the pitch and I've a row with Paulie after about two minutes because I'm standing in the wrong place for a lineout and that really energised me.

"I carried the ball about 10 times in five minutes and I ended up at the end of it. I could barely walk, I was in the ruck... it just happened to be me.

"In the corner of my eye I caught that Rog was back, I flung a 'Hail Mary' out, it landed on his right side, he popped it over.

"It was amazing, how we controlled the ball for 40 phases I don't know but there seemed to be that belief in that team.

"A week later we went to Castres and did something similar. That was a special night and that was a really good Northampton team.

"They'd won a couple of Premierships, had been beaten in a European Cup final (by Leinster the previous May). They were really good, but we found a way that night.

"One of the great nights."

MEMORIES: Tomas O'Leary, supported by Denis Leamy, right, Niall Ronan, and Lifeime Mafi, left, Munster, is tackled by James Downey, left ,and Tom Wood, Northampton Saints. Pic: Diarmuid Greene / SPORTSFILE

Leamy described the drop goal as “an amazing moment”.

"I just knew he'd be there,” he added. "You play with a guy for 10 years, you've a fair idea where he's going to be. With Rog, he didn't have to shout... I don't know where Tomas (O'Leary) was, he was probably doing my job.

"So, yeah, I flung out a 'Hail Mary' off my left, he just had to pop it over. I'd the hard job done for him."

Leamy was joking but there is some merit to the suggestion that his was no easy task.

"I grew up with footballers like Eddie Halvey, Alan Quinlan and Anthony Foley. That was just being a Munster back-row, you just had to be able to to do those things.

"Back in the day, Eddie Halvey was a big influence on me.

"He was the first one to teach me about warming up your hands, everyone else was warming up and Eddie had no interest.

"He thought it was very important to warm up your hands, we'd be in the dressing-room flinging the ball over and back to warm up your hands and that leaves an impression on you about how important it is to be a footballer.

"I used to work an awful lot on my passing for that sort of scenario, it was our culture. We needed forwards who were able to pass the ball.

"That was one example where we had to do it and thankfully I didn't mess it up."