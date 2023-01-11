Patience a virtue for Munster as Denis Leamy reflects on 'work in progress'

It was Denis Leamy who sounded the first words of caution regarding expectations for the new broom sweeping through Munster last summer.

The newly-installed defence coach had been talking on the eve of the new season, Graham Rowntree’s first since succeeding head coach Johann van Graan after another trophy-less season that had done little to dampen hopes that silverware was just around the corner.

Hold your horses, said the Munster playing legend, whom Rowntree had brought back into the fold alongside attack coach Mike Prendergast, their coaching chops honed elsewhere but now answering the call to return home and start afresh.

“It's going to take time,” Leamy said in the week before the season opener at Cardiff. “I don't believe that this is a quick fix or a silver bullet, it's a work in progress.

The defence coach explained, as has every member of the coaching staff has done since, that there had been change and lots of it, to the way the Munster players trained and would play and that a fair amount of habits learned from previous regimes were being deprogrammed as a result.

"Listen,” Leamy added, “that doesn't happen in a week or two or a month, it takes five, six, seven months and there'll be ups and downs along the way, and that's going to be part of the ride, I believe.

"So being patient is a big, big thing and look, we'll know a lot by January, February in terms of where we are at but it is definitely a work in progress.”

Those words are worth a second look now. We may not be even five months down the road but it is January and after extremely testing beginnings, with defeats at both Cardiff and Newport in the opening weeks and only two victories in the opening seven games of the BKT URC campaign, Munster can look forward to this Saturday’s visit of European rivals Northampton Saints with genuine optimism.

Their 33-3 win over the Lions in Cork last Friday, has lifted them to seventh place in the URC table with six rounds of the regular season remaining having languished in 14th before the November international window having won four of their last five league matches. And they will welcome Saints to Thomond Park knowing a victory in this penultimate round of pool matches will give them an excellent chance of progressing to the knockout stages having already won in Northampton last month.

So yesterday, as Munster threw open the curtain on their training session in the pouring rain at Thomond Park, marked a good opportunity to get the latest progress report from Leamy.

The evidence on the field certainly confirmed players’ reports of high-tempo training sessions as the squad sprinted from one drill to the next with little or no opportunity for rest, never mind mid-session chats, all of which underlined the improving fitness, both mental and physical, that has produced better skill execution and decision-making in recent weeks.

And while Leamy emphasised there was still a lot of road left to travel in terms of this team’s development, the defence coach pronounced himself satisfied with the progress made thus far.

“I think we've been very good, not blowing us up, but the boys have been very good over the last six weeks,” Leamy said. “We're starting to get consistently good at what we want.

“There was a lot of change, and that's difficult as a player, to change a lot, and it's taken time to become comfortable and get that detail and those micro-details right, and adding the pace and execution to it.

“I think since the Bulls game (a 31-17 home win on October 15), we've seen a lot of week-on-week improvement. We lost to Leinster (20-19 on December 26), I'd like to think we were very close that night, and a bit of wizardry from Dan Sheehan on two tap penalties. We did an awful lot of things right that night.

“Northampton, Ulster, two very strong performances, so we're getting there. A big challenge again at the weekend, and we have to be right.

“A European Cup game, an English team coming to Thomond Park, hopefully we'll have a full house. We need all the fans to get out and get as many of them as we can, we really respect their support for us, and appreciate it.”

Munster’s upward trajectory does present different problems in terms of selection issues, as Leamy acknowledged. Head coach Rowntree has three fit and firing scrum-halves in Craig Casey, Paddy Patterson and Conor Murray, a similar conundrum at fly-half with the much-discussed triumvirate of Joey Carbery, Jack Crowley and Ben Healy and similarly competitive scenarios throughout his team.

“There's some really interesting debates happening in the mornings when we discuss teams,” Leamy said.

“It's very interesting to see the different coaches with different ideas. Like, I want a chop-tackler, the forwards coaches want a lineout option. Everyone's fighting for their different type of player and it's really interesting discussions.

“We have a lot of options, a lot of guys playing really well. The back row is very hotly contested, the centres, the back three, and it's very exciting. We have a really difficult job to pick a team this week. We're trying to put out the best team that represents us for this weekend. Because you pick teams differently depending on the opposition you're playing. So picking a team for Northampton is a real challenge."

Injuries have impacted heavily in the front five of the forward pack, and the second row in particular, though forwards coach Andi Kyriacou will have been relieved to have his lineout options improved by the returns of international duo Tadhg Beirne and flanker Peter O’Mahony, the captain. The only live issues affect the front row with both hooker Diarmuid Barron and loosehead prop Josh Wycherley carrying shoulder and rib injuries respectively following Friday’s 33-3 win over the Lions.

“Both lads trained today with white bibs on and they came through the session,” Leamy reported, “but we’ll see later in the week in terms of finalising that for definite. They’re still be monitored and we’ll check them again tomorrow morning and get feedback from the medical staff.

“Both guys are still in contention but we’ll be monitoring them going deep into the week.”