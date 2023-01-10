Denis Leamy dismisses Malcolm Marx to Munster links 

Denis Leamy has dismissed speculation linking Munster with a post-World Cup move for South Africa hooker Malcolm Marx.

The World Cup-winner was reported to have been the subject of a “sizeable” offer from the Irish province to move to Limerick once the Springbok’s title defence at France 2023 is concluded.

Yet Munster defence coach Leamy distanced the Reds from making such a move.

"I'd like to work with Malcolm Marx, but there's nothing in it,” Leamy said on Tuesday. “There's nothing there for us.

“No, that's not something that's happening, to be as clear about that as I can. Look, obviously we look in different areas of the market but that's not a conversation that's ongoing."

There was one new arrival confirmed by Munster on Tuesday with the province announcing that former player and current Connacht attack coach Mossy Lawler would be returning to Limerick as skills coach for next season.

Leamy welcomed the addition of his former Munster team-mate to Graham Rowntree’s coaching ticket for 2023-24.

“Yeah, it’s fantastic news. Wig (Rowntree) rang me on Saturday to give me the heads up that it was happening and it’s great. Mossy’s a great character, he was a terrific Munster man back in our playing days and it’s brilliant.

“He’s been coaching for seven or eight years up in Connacht now and doing a really, really good job. I often came up against him when I was working for Leinster in EPDO roles and our teams would often clash at Under-20 level and stuff like that and he always had a really good team and a really good outfit.

“It’s very exciting to get Mossy back and we’re really looking forward to working with him.”

Leamy was talking as preparations for this Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup clash with Northampton Saints continued with a training session at Thomond Park. Munster won 17-6 at Franklin’s Gardens on December 18 having spent much of the second half on the defensive, conceding three yellow cards and 18 penalties but still emerging victorious.

It was a double-edged sword for the defence coach but Leamy remains hopeful that his players are becoming better equipped with every match to defend with cohesion and intensity.

“It’s a difficult one isn’t it. It was a funny game, we had an awful lot of the ball in the first half and you couldn’t really write the way it turned out.

“The sin bins put us under a lot of pressure but the way we came out fighting, we stuck to our principles, the way we filled the field, the way we scrambled really, really well. The amount of time we added to tackles was hugely exciting and massive kudos to the lads for the way they defended that day.

“Obviously our discipline wasn’t good enough on the night. We put ourselves under pressure giving away so many penalties in different areas. That’s always the balance. Over the last while we’ve spoken a lot about that. We’ve drilled it a lot, we show a lot of pictures and we’ve done an awful lot of analysis on that.

"So I would hope that is improving week by week and hopefully we can go multi-phase for 10, 15, 20 phases, hold our shape, hold our discipline, and see where we can force mistakes. That's the idea that we're trying to drive home to the lads."